U.S. Attorney David Anderson announced charges Wednesday against a number of people accused of selling drugs in the Tenderloin. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

U.S. Attorney David Anderson announced charges Wednesday against a number of people accused of selling drugs in the Tenderloin. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Federal prosecutors indict 8 accused of selling fentanyl in Tenderloin

Federal prosecutors in San Francisco announced a grand jury indictment against eight people, all East Bay residents, accusing the group of regularly traveling to the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood to sell drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

The indicted defendants have been identified as Emilson Jonathan Cruz Mayorquin, 23; Leydis Yaneth Cruz, 42; Ivan Mauro Mayorquin, 35; Pamela Carrero, 20; Ana Maldonado, 22; Adonis Torres, 33; Mayer Benegas-Medina, 27; and Gustabo Alfonso Ramos, 22.

According to prosecutors, the group worked as a team, as several of them are family members, in order to engage in street-level drug sales and supply drugs for resale to multiple drug distributors.

In a federal complaint, prosecutors allege multiple members of the group sold a total of $45,000 worth of drugs, including powder fentanyl, counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl and heroin, to an undercover agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In a separate instance, Ramos sold 4 ounces of fentanyl for $4,000, prosecutors said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Between January and August of this year, fentanyl was attributed to 300 accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco, according to data from the city’s medical examiner’s office.

All the defendants, except for Ramos, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl with the intent to sell. Ramos has been charged with distribution of fentanyl, as well as Carrero and Leydis Yaneth Cruz, according to federal prosecutors.

“Parents and children who are sheltering in place against the COVID virus find it impossible to leave their own homes because of open-air drug use and drug trafficking by people who have come to the Tenderloin from outside the neighborhood,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson said in as statement. “No neighborhood should be designated a law-free zone where dangerous drugs can be bought and sold with impunity.”

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Advocates call on city attorney to end civil injunctions against 28 alleged drug dealers

Just Posted

SFMTA workers install some of the final decorative panels at the platform level in Chinatown–Rose Pak Station on the new Central Subway line, which is projected to open for service in 2022. (Courtesy SFMTA)
Central Subway estimated to be 15 percent over $1.6 billion budget

SFMTA board approves $48.8 million package of 671 change orders, with more to come

Mayor London Breed is asking city department heads to prepare potential budget cuts of up to 10 percent..(Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner).
Breed asks departments for 7.5 percent budget cuts

Facing a more than $650 million deficit over the next two fiscal… Continue reading

A health care worker receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Courtesy SFgov)
SF begins administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Top physician at SF General treating critically ill patients is first to get vaccine

Jules Shear, who wrote hits for Cyndi Lauper and The Bangles, recorded his latest CD in his home studio in upstate New York. (Courtesy photo)
Versatile Jules Shear goes ‘Slower’ during COVID

Flames still flicker for old-school singer-songwriter

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer earned her 1,099th career win on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020, passing legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the most in women’s college basketball history. (Courtesy Stanford Athletics)
Stanford’s VanDerveer sets record with 1,099th career win

Tara VanDerveer has long been considered one of the best coaches of… Continue reading

Most Read