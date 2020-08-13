FBI arrests alleged gang member in killing of Mission teen

The FBI arrested a suspected gang member on Friday morning for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Mission District last July over a “meaningless territorial dispute with a rival gang.”

Fernando Madrigal, an alleged member of the Mission District Norteños, is accused of shooting and killing the 15-year-old boy near his home in the Mission on July 8, 2019. While the FBI did not name him in an announcement Friday, the victim appears to be slain teenager Day’von Hann.

Hann was shot and killed at 24th and Capp streets several blocks away from his home. The shooting prompted outrage and grief for community members who remembered Hann as a “voice of reason” and mentee in an anti-violence group called the United Playaz. He was known as “Day Day.”

Craig Fair, a deputy special agent in charge of the FBI San Francisco Division who announced the arrest, said the victim was “targeted because of the neighborhood he lived in.” He described the killing as “senseless and horrific” and said the victim died just 10 minutes after being shot in the back.

“No one should be afraid to walk in their own neighborhood, and no one deserves to lose their son or daughter to gang violence,” Fair said. “This level of violence is unacceptable.”

This story will be updated.

