San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83.
“He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert W. McElroy, who knew Schlitt for 30 years and worked with him in San Francisco in the 1990s. “The whole way he joyously embarked on his life and priesthood is his defining characteristic. In fact, I’m sure he’s bringing joy to heaven, too.”
Schlitt recently published his second memoir, “I’ll Never Know: The Rock & Roll Priest Looks at 80,” a candid and humor-filled look back on the last few years. In it, he lamented efforts by the Catholic Church’s religious right (including local bishops) to undo both the papacy of Pope Francis and the recommendations of Vatican II. He also talked of his long career as a media personality and priest, expressed his deep regrets about not being able to have kids and grandkids, touched on his battle with colon cancer and celebrated that he could sometimes still play handball.
Schlitt did not shy from addressing the church’s sexual abuse scandals, which angered him, and decried the church’s judgmental stand on contraception, abortion and homosexuality. With a winsome and self-deprecating tone, the book is filled with teachable moments and is Schlitt’s tribute to the priesthood and its force for good in the modern world.
Raised in southern Missouri, Schlitt won a scholarship to a seminary in Rome, where he was ordained as a priest in 1964. Then it was back to Missouri to start a ministry that led him from teaching high school to the pulpit and then to the airwaves in 1968 with his first deejay-while-a-priest gig for a Top 40 show for teens. To engage the young people who listened, he spliced rock into Christian teachings, a modern kind of churchman that some in the Catholic Church weren’t happy about. (The teens loved him.)
From there, he went to work in radio and TV in Chicago, Las Vegas and San Francisco; on the Armed Forces Radio and Television network; and for the ABC radio network, a career during which he interviewed popular musicians like James Brown, Peggy Lee, The Temptations, Fleetwood Mac and San Francisco hometown favorite Journey. He also spent five years working at Catholic Telecommunications Network of America in New York, where he became a big New York Giants fan and mingled with the city’s political and religious influencers, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who wrote to him in June to thank him for sending a copy of his book.
San Francisco Realtor Bert Keane, who served on the board of Schlitt’s God Squad, the ministry he founded in 1968, and got to know Father Harry in the ‘70s when Schlitt was on the Armed Forces Radio network, called the priest an original.
“I had never met another priest like him,” Keane said. “He was always giving and had a hard time saying ‘no.’ When my mom passed away 10 years ago, he said he couldn’t preside over the funeral because he had a non-refundable, round-trip ticket to see his nephew. A couple of hours later he called saying ‘Bert, I’ve canceled my trip, I’ll be on the altar.’ What made him stand apart was he would say Mass every day etc., but also take a walk and go into a bar and have a drink. He was kind of a guy’s guy, a regular guy, a free thinker.”
Schlitt had recently retired as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, where he worked with the late Cardinal William Levada and the late Archbishop George Niederauer, and from which he ran an enormous web of parishes and schools as well as fundraising and youth programs. He had also been named a monsignor, a title he eschewed.
Known for his boyish looks and charisma, he lived in the rectory, officiating at funerals and weddings, and often celebrating Mass (livestreamed on Facebook) for priests who were away, sick or needed help with shut-ins, prison inmates and those in convalescent homes. (U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of his parishioners at St. Vincent de Paul in San Francisco.) And he continued his work as a broadcaster by celebrating a Sunday TV mass that appeared on San Francisco’s KTSF and KRON4 and on Schlitt’s website (fatherharry.org). Schlitt also led Sunday Mass at St. Vincent de Paul’s School for Boys in San Rafael. And he taped a weekly podcast released on YouTube, “The Pritch and the Padre,” with comedian, actor and Catholic social worker Michael Pritchard.
Jan Schachern — Schlitt’s right-hand woman, producer of his TV Mass show as well as the person who ran his God Squad for 30 years, cleaned his apartments and did his grocery shopping — talked to Schlitt the day before he died. He usually went to Thanksgiving dinner at the house of Schachern’s daughter and had called to say he had COVID and his stomach was upset and wouldn’t be able to go.
“He was full of energy and ideas and creativity, and we worked well together. He was a very dear friend,” Schachern said. “He didn’t have family in California, so I was like family for him.”
Despite his sciatica and a bout with colon cancer in 2012, Father Harry recently showed no signs of slowing down. He bought a condo in Novato and secured himself a spot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, right across from Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio.
“We had all got our plots there,” said Keane. “But Harry would always say, ‘When we’re all raised from the dead, I’m going to be the nearest one to Joe.’”
Schlitt is survived by a sister and a large group of nephews, nieces, family grandchildren and more.
A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 with a Mass at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, both at St. Mary’s Cathedral in San Francisco.