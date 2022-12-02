Schlitt

Father Harry Schlitt at Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent de Paul’s School for Boys in San Rafael.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83.

“He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert W. McElroy, who knew Schlitt for 30 years and worked with him in San Francisco in the 1990s. “The whole way he joyously embarked on his life and priesthood is his defining characteristic. In fact, I’m sure he’s bringing joy to heaven, too.”

