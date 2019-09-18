Fatal Mission Terrace fire takes lives of father and daughter

A woman and her father died after a fire in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors identified the woman as 23-year-old Camila Ron Ruiz and her father as 66-year-old Ricardo Ron.

The 1-alarm blaze, which was first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave., also claimed the life of a dog, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters performed CPR on Ron Ruiz and Ron before they were transported to the hospital, but both died of their injuries.

The fire was under control at about 3:10 a.m. The home suffered major damage, according to fire officials. Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, investigators have stated that it does not appear to be intentional, Baxter said.

Wednesday morning, firefighters returned at about 10:30 a.m. to hose down charred debris in the driveway and re-enter the home for inspection. The smell of smoke lingered at the site and a small memorial with flowers and a candle sat at the base of the stairs.

“I’m so down today,” said Yola, a neighbor who did not want her last name used. “I’m going to pray and going to read my Bible.”

Clutching wet photographs of the family she salvaged from the debris in the driveway and wiping away tears, Yola said she has lived on Delano Avenue for 50 years and has known the Rons since they moved in across the street about 15 years ago.

A former neighbor, J.R., called the whole situation “heartbreaking,” adding that Camila “was apparently going to start law school soon.”

He was there to check on his parents, who live next door to the site of the fire.

“They’re just really shaken up,” he said.

Though his childhood home showed some exterior burns where it abuts 66 Delano Ave., J.R. said he believes the damage is only superficial, pending a full assessment.

According to J.R. and Yola, the fire and its aftermath mark a second tragedy for the Rons in 10 years, after Ricardo Ron’s wife Carmen Ruiz died of cancer in the last decade.

Bay City News contributed to this report

Neighbor Ramona Mauroff looked through photos at the scene of the fire at 66 Delano Ave. (Cody McFarland/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Flowers and remembrances collected at the home Wednesday morning. (Cody McFarland/Special to the S.F. Examiner)