Fast-moving grass fire in Martinez prompts evacuation order

An immediate evacuation has been called for a residential neighborhood in southern Martinez as a two-alarm fire bears down on Alhambra Avenue near the intersection of Alhambra and Forest Way, about a mile south of state Highway 4, Contra Costa firefighters said.

The evacuation area, as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday, is from Alhambra Avenue stretching east to Morello Avenue, south to Macalvey and Sunnybrae Drives and north to Vine Hill Way.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Fire crews from the Oakland and Hayward departments are helping Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews.

