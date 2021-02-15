Christopher Woitel, 50, was last heard from by friends and family members on Jan. 9. (Courtesy photos)

Family reports missing man’s body found

Loved ones hired private investigator, launched search after Christopher Woitel disappeared

The family of a man who has been missing for more than a month said Monday that his body has been found in his apartment building.

Christopher Woitel, 50, was last heard from on Jan. 9, but his case did not gain public attention until police put out a press release earlier this month and his family raised the alarm with local media, flying in the San Francisco to distribute flyers and ask the public for help.

The family said an autopsy is still pending.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of Chris’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “Please help us by preserving Chris’ legacy in your memories. Thank you for your love and caring support through these very difficult times.”

Family members described Woitel as a gentle, giving man who brought people in need into his home in the area of Market and Guerrero streets regularly. A private investigator hired by the family said one of the people Woitel had helped in the past had suggested that Woitel had been murdered.

The private investigator also said that Woitel’s bank account and credit had gone unused for more than a month.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for further information Monday night.

