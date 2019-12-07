Falling tree injures two in Presidio Heights

Two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a large tree fell on them in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, fire officials said.

The man and woman were on the sidewalk in the area of Locust and Clay streets when the tree, about 30 to 40 feet tall, came down on top of them, the San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter.

They were taken to a trauma center about 1:30 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

