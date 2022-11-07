28374203_web1_220311-SFE-SCREENSHOTS_1

Going forward, Meta will focus on its AI discovery engine that powers its "Reels" feature and other recommendation experiences, ads and business messaging platforms and future plans for the Metaverse. 

Meta, Facebook's parent company, could begin large-scale layoffs as early as Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal

A report obtained by the WSJ stated that the layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees. The move would also mark the first major workforce reduction in the company's history. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

