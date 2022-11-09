Meta Lays Off More Than 11,000 Employees

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, testifies before a House committee in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019. In what amounted to the company's most significant job cuts, Meta said it was laying off more than 11,000 workers, or about 13 percent of its work force, on Nov. 9, 2022. 

 Pete Marovich/The New York Times

Meta, Facebook's parent company, said Wednesday it is laying off 11,000 employees, the first major workforce reduction in the tech giant's history.

"Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta’s history," wrote CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an open letter to his employees. "I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go."

