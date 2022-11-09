Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, testifies before a House committee in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019. In what amounted to the company's most significant job cuts, Meta said it was laying off more than 11,000 workers, or about 13 percent of its work force, on Nov. 9, 2022.
Meta, Facebook's parent company, said Wednesday it is laying off 11,000 employees, the first major workforce reduction in the tech giant's history.
"Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta’s history," wrote CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an open letter to his employees. "I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go."
Zuckerberg added that Meta was taking "a number of additional steps" to become "leaner and more efficient" by cutting discretionary spending and extending the company's hiring freeze through the first quarter of 2023.
At the end of September, Meta reported that it had more than 87,000 employees.
During Meta's earnings call last month, Zuckerberg said the company would focus its investments on high priority growth areas.
These include the company's AI discovery engine that powers its "Reels" feature on Instagram and other recommendation experiences, ads and business messaging platforms, as well as future plans for the Metaverse.
This shift in focus also means that most teams within the company would either be reduced or stay the same in size, meaning that the company would end the new year "as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today," said Zuckerberg.
Meta's shares have plummeted 73% this year, falling to their lowest since early 2016. However, company shares jumped about 7% after Wednesday's large-scale layoff announcement.
"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted," said Zuckerberg.
Meta's third quarter results showed rising costs, reduced ad income and slower growth in key markets. The company also spent billions trying to build the Metaverse, a reimagined version of the internet that has yet to catch on with the masses as the company had hoped.
Employees affected by the layoffs will receive 16 weeks of pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, and Meta will cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.
"This is a sad moment, and there’s no way around that. To those who are leaving, I want to thank you again for everything you’ve put into this place," Zuckerberg added.