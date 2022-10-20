Facebook HQ sign

A sign that incorporates Facebook’s ubiquitous “like” icon, at the company’s campus in Menlo Park on Dec. 5, 2019.

 Jason Henry/The New York Times

Facebook’s use of artificial intelligence to monitor hundreds of millions of social media posts per day may be efficient and cheap, but it also may be leading to many errors.

On Sept. 8, Nick Wright’s personal Facebook account was suspended after being flagged by the company’s AI moderation system. This meant that Wright could no longer manage the popular Facebook group San Francisco Remembered along with more than two dozen history-themed Facebook groups under the umbrella page History Alliance, which has over 1.3 million cumulative members. For Wright, what started as an enjoyable hobby nearly a decade ago has since become a painful headache, fueled by issues with Facebook’s evolving AI moderation systems. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.