Extension of city’s shelter-in-place order ‘very likely’

Mayor London Breed hinted Friday that the coronavirus shelter-in-place, ordered through the end of April, will be extended by another month.

Bay Area counties have remained under shelter-in-place since March 17, bringing daily life, businesses, and livelihoods to a screeching halt as the world battles coronavirus. California remains under an indefinite shelter-in-place, which Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week has no certain end.

Breed acknowledged that questions persist over whether the Bay Area shelter-in-place will be extended as people struggle for survival and are itching for in-person social interaction.

“The likelihood that that will happen is very likely,” Breed said. It could be “another few weeks or month of asking you all to comply.”

San Francisco has 1,340 cases and 22 deaths as of Friday. With the race or ethnicity of 12 deaths marked as Asian, three as black, and one as Latino, the majority of deaths are disproportionately people of color.

Breed warned against people becoming too complacent, especially with warm, sunny weather expected this weekend. It’s not enough just to wear a mask. People need to be social distancing and taking other precautions to guard against transmission.

“What we don’t want to see on nice days like this and other days, people who are out there in the community because they have on masks, they’re not distancing from one another…and a week from now we wonder why our numbers have shot up,” Breed said. “We’re being used as an example about how to manage the situation right. As good as it might seem… the numbers are still going up.”

