Sean Hunter fishing

Sean Hunter fishes at Pier 14 near the Ferry Building on Tuesday. Hunter said he is aware of the algal bloom in the bay, but he doesn’t eat the fish he catches, he gives it away. He said you can catch rockfish, perch, striped bass, leopard shark, stingray and Dungeness crab.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Should you fish in the bay right now? Officials are unsure — but you probably shouldn’t be touching the water.

A harmful algal bloom has spread across the San Francisco Bay, causing a massive die-off of fish and potentially hazardous conditions for humans and pets coming into contact with the water. The bloom, known as a red tide, is currently impacting San Francisco Bay, Lake Merritt and surrounding areas. It’s not considered toxic to humans, but caution is key if you’re thinking about dropping a line or taking a dip this weekend.

Pier 14 fishing

Fishing on Pier 14 near the Ferry Building on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials urge those fishing in the bay to be cautious because of the harmful algal bloom, and to avoid touching the water.

