It’s hardly news at this point, but San Francisco voters will almost certainly oust District Attorney Chesa Boudin next week. A new Examiner poll of 541 likely voters conducted by Change Research from May 26-29 shows 56% in favor of recalling the DA, who has a disapproval rate of 62%.
The poll is the latest public poll to show Boudin losing big. While I don’t support the recall, I’m also not a fan of poll-denialism. Barring a literal miracle, Boudin is done.
Many will interpret his defeat as a verdict against criminal justice reform, but the poll suggests the truth is more complicated. While most voters disapprove of Boudin and 66% say they feel less safe than they did 10 years ago, they continue to express strong support for reform.
They may not like Boudin, but they also don’t like the prison industrial complex.
When asked whether they supported “Expanding mental health treatment and stopping the use of jail as a mental health facility,” 85% of voters expressed support.
When asked whether they support sending low-level criminals to diversion programs instead of jail, 68% expressed support.
Even the much-vilified policy of eliminating cash bail — a signature Boudin policy — has support from 50% of voters, with only 31% expressing opposition.
In addition, 49% of likely voters said they supported “Focusing resources on serious and violent felonies and stopping the prosecution of misdemeanors.”
These voter attitudes might seem contradictory, but strong support for reform is nothing new. Last June, a David Binder Research poll found 61% of California voters favored treatment and rehabilitation over imprisonment even though 65% believed crime was getting worse.
Californians don’t like addiction, crime and poverty, but they know mass incarceration doesn’t work. Few want to go back to the bad old days of draconian punishments, overcrowded jails and higher crime rates. Boudin’s overthrow will be due to politics, personality and propaganda, not policy.
If anything, Tuesday’s election will deliver a resounding defeat for some of criminal justice reform’s loudest opponents. Just watch and see what happens to Michael Shellenberger and Anne Marie Schubert, who are running “tough on crime” campaigns focused on drugs and homelessness.
Despite their fanatical criticism of Democratic reforms and their promises to crack down, neither of these retrograde reactionaries is expected to survive the primary. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta — the state’s main reformers — will sail to victory in November.
That’s because they have broad bases of support and a better ability to balance their images as crime reformers and crime fighters.
“It’s very simple: There is a balance, and the two things are not incompatible,” said Ace Smith, a political advisor to both Newsom and Bonta who probably knows more about the politics of criminal justice than anyone else in California. “You can keep the public safe while also pursuing criminal justice reform.”
Smith pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris as an example of a DA who balanced reform and enforcement, keeping the faith of local voters who overwhelmingly supported her 2010 bid for state attorney general. Boudin clearly failed to connect with voters in a similar way, but Smith said Boudin also had the misfortune of being in office at a time when DAs are under attack nationwide.
“I think there was an unfortunate narrative that was created by the right in this country: DAs are causing crime,” said Smith.
On the bright side, Smith said the anti-DA narrative may also help doom Sacramento DA Schubert’s bid for attorney general.
“If you happen to be a DA and those chickens come home to roost, guess what? They’re on your roof,” he said.
The recall will devastate Boudin’s elected career and set back the movement to elect ultra-progressive DAs, but it would be a mistake to conflate Boudin’s fate with that of criminal justice reform in general.
Voters want reform, but they also want effectiveness. They want more mental health services and rehabilitation for those in need, and they also want to feel safe on the streets. They know police and prisons don’t solve the root causes of crime and poverty, but they are fed up with the increasingly dystopian street scenes.
“There is no appetite for ‘lock ‘em up, throw away the key’ law enforcement in California anymore,” said Smith.
At the same time, he said: “People are looking around and thinking the system is not really effective.”
The Examiner poll also asked voters about policies they support to solve The City’s most pressing problems.
Sixty-eight percent said they favored a “zero tolerance” approach to keep illegal drug use off of the street. A whopping 84% expressed support for requiring fentanyl users to get treatment “if they present a risk to themselves or others.” And 75% support the idea of expanding conservatorship laws to mandate treatment and housing for mentally ill homeless people.
Homelessness — technically not a crime — remains the most serious concern for city voters, with 64% calling the presence of tent encampments and mentally ill people on the streets an “extremely serious” challenge. Crimes like car break-ins and shoplifting were the second biggest concern, with 58% deeming them “extremely serious.”
Only 46% listed drug overdoses as an “extremely serious” challenge. This may seem shocking at first glance, but is it really surprising? Though fentanyl and meth overdoses have killed more than 1,300 people in San Francisco over the past two years, it’s a problem largely concentrated in specific areas of downtown. Unlike the shattered auto glass glittering on the asphalt in every part of town, overdoses don’t personally affect most voters. So, unfortunately, such deaths don’t rank as high for them.
Leaders in San Francisco and Sacramento are considering new policies to guarantee shelter, mandate mental health treatment, expand the use of conservatorships and open safe injection sites for drug users. Mayor London Breed also wants to invest tens of millions of dollars into staffing up the SFPD (a far cry from last summer’s plan to divert $120 million from police).
Some of these aggressive strategies will draw screeches of protest from the far left, but votes matter more than tweets. Just ask Boudin.
His defeat will end any illusion that he was the cause of San Francisco's problems. The question now: Can the leaders of this city and this state actualize their popular ideas and deliver results? Or have tent slums, shattered glass and sidewalk ODs become the incurable ailments of a Democratic society in decline?