A PG&E truck outside the Embarcadero substation. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former PG&E officials agreed to a $117 million settlement in a lawsuit stemming from a string of destructive blazes, including the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp Fire.

The trust compensating victims of fires that PG&E equipment started between 2015 and 2018 announced the agreement on Thursday, saying that the "vast majority" of the money will be used to pay claims from federal agencies that helped fight the fires.

