Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that with other counties moving ahead with expanding vaccine eligibility “we want San Franciscans to have the same opportunity.” (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that with other counties moving ahead with expanding vaccine eligibility “we want San Franciscans to have the same opportunity.” (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Everyone in SF ages 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

San Francisco expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to everyone ages 16 and up, two days earlier than previously planned.

City officials said they decided to expand the eligibility earlier after other Bay Area counties opened up the vaccine to those 16 and over, including Alameda and Santa Clara.

Last week, San Francisco did allow residents ages 16 and up in eight of The City’s 27 zip codes that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to start getting vaccinated. That included the Mission and the Bayview-Hunters Point.

“As we work to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, this expanded eligibility is important progress in our fight against COVID-19,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Despite the expansion, however, supply limitations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines across the nation may make appointments hard to come by for weeks for the newly eligible in San Francisco.

The administration of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been paused for further study after six people experienced rare and severe cases of blood clotting days after receiving the vaccine. Health officials said J&J was just a small fraction of the overall supply.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter that “out of an abundance of caution” California was following the advice of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to pause use of J&J.

“J&J is just 4% of CA’s supply from the feds right now,” Newsom wrote. “Vaccines are still overwhelmingly safe. We’re vaccinating 3+ million people a week and are still on track to fully reopen 6/15.”

City officials said there have been more than 33,000 doses of the J&J vaccine administered to residents with no known cases of blood clotting.

San Francisco is administering an average of 12,000 doses daily, city officials said. Nearly 60% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose and more than 30 percent are full vaccinated.

For more information and to scehdule appointments, people should visit website SF.gov/getvaccinated.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
City cancels 4/20 event at Golden Gate Park for second year due to COVID-19
Next story
Supervisors Preston and Haney to introduce legislation to pilot Free Muni

Just Posted

Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that with other counties moving ahead with expanding vaccine eligibility “we want San Franciscans to have the same opportunity.” (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Everyone in SF ages 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

San Francisco expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to everyone ages… Continue reading

Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors hosted a media Welcome Back conference to discuss the safety protocols and amenities when fans return for a basketball game on April 23rd at Chase Center on April 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Golden State Warriors ready to welcome fans back to Chase Center

COVID-19 tests, app-based food ordering among new safety protocols announced this week

San Francisco Park Rangers have seen their budget and staffing levels increase significantly since 2014. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Citations for being in SF’s public parks after midnight soar

Data shows disproportionate impact on Black residents

Parents and students line up socially distanced before the first day of in-person learning at Bret Harte Elementary School on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
‘It’s a beautiful sight’: The first students return to the classroom

San Francisco’s youngest public school students stepped into classrooms for in-person learning… Continue reading

File
Latest Breed nominee for Police Commission moves forward

Immigration attorney Jim Byrne clears Board of Supervisors committee

Most Read