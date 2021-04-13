Everyone in SF ages 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor London Breed said Tuesday that with other counties moving ahead with expanding vaccine eligibility “we want San Franciscans to have the same opportunity.” (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to everyone ages 16 and up, two days earlier than previously planned.

City officials said they decided to expand the eligibility earlier after other Bay Area counties opened up the vaccine to those 16 and over, including Alameda and Santa Clara.

Last week, San Francisco did allow residents ages 16 and up in eight of The City’s 27 zip codes that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to start getting vaccinated. That included the Mission and the Bayview-Hunters Point.

“As we work to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, this expanded eligibility is important progress in our fight against COVID-19,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Despite the expansion, however, supply limitations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines across the nation may make appointments hard to come by for weeks for the newly eligible in San Francisco.

The administration of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been paused for further study after six people experienced rare and severe cases of blood clotting days after receiving the vaccine. Health officials said J&J was just a small fraction of the overall supply.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter that “out of an abundance of caution” California was following the advice of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to pause use of J&J.

“J&J is just 4% of CA’s supply from the feds right now,” Newsom wrote. “Vaccines are still overwhelmingly safe. We’re vaccinating 3+ million people a week and are still on track to fully reopen 6/15.”

City officials said there have been more than 33,000 doses of the J&J vaccine administered to residents with no known cases of blood clotting.

San Francisco is administering an average of 12,000 doses daily, city officials said. Nearly 60% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose and more than 30 percent are full vaccinated.

For more information and to scehdule appointments, people should visit website SF.gov/getvaccinated.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/