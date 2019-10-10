Evacuations slowly lifted as firefighters battle wildfire in Moraga

Residents forced from their homes due to the Merrill Fire has in the hills around Moraga early Thursday morning are slowly being allowed to return to their homes, according to Moraga Orinda Fire District officials.

Around 70 of the 140 structures threatened are slowly being repopulated in the lower Sanders Ranch Road area as of 5:30 a.m., fire spokesperson Dennis Rain said. Residents on Merrill Circle are still not allowed back in their homes. Further updates on evacuations are expected around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was first reported at 12:54 a.m. near 46 Merrill Circle North and off Sanders Ranch Road, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Captain George Laing said.

It burned near a ridge and burned down towards homes in a valley, where it was stopped by firefighters, Rain said.

According to Rain, it burned approximately three-quarters of a mile south of St. Mary’s College, but the university was never threatened as the blaze burned south of the campus.

Moraga police issued evacuation orders for the Sanders Ranch neighborhood. An evacuation center was setup at St. Monica’s Church at 1001 Camino Pablo.

The cause of the fire will be determined later Thursday when investigators are able to access the scene.

Previous story
Supes question $890K per unit cost for Sunnydale HOPE SF rebuild
Next story
Live updates: Second wave of PG&E shutdowns rolls into Bay Area; thousands more powerless

Just Posted

Live updates: Second wave of PG&E shutdowns rolls into Bay Area; thousands more powerless

Follow along as the planned outages unfold around Northern California

SF Rent Board weighs proposal to force landlords seeking rent hikes to disclose their finances

The Rent Board Commission is debating proposed guidelines that would require landlords… Continue reading

‘Blood money’: Lobbyists, consultants working for Juul may be frozen out of future SF work

San Francisco politics are filled with proverbial smoke-filled rooms of campaign consultants… Continue reading

Supes question $890K per unit cost for Sunnydale HOPE SF rebuild

Even in San Francisco, where building costs are sky high, a per… Continue reading

Fired CCSF administrator accuses college of wrongful termination, wage discrimination

A former City College of San Francisco administrator who was fired last… Continue reading

Most Read