Evacuation order lifted for City of Calistoga as Glass Fire reaches 17 percent containment

The evacuation order covering the City of Calistoga that was issued six days ago because of imminent threat from the Glass Fire was lifted at 3 p.m. Sunday, with residents of that Napa County city now under an evacuation warning, and allowed to return to their homes at their own risk, city officials said.

Active fire remains in areas near Calistoga, and smoke is likely to be visible. As of Sunday morning the Glass Fire was at 17 percent containment.

The fire remains active “due to windy conditions, with slope and topographic driven runs,” Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. “Critically low fuel moisture, very warm and dry weather conditions are contributing to very active fire behavior. “

Available routes of travel into Calistoga at this time include: Highway 29 north to Calistoga, Petrified Forest Road, and Highway 128 south to Calistoga.

All roadways within Calistoga city limits are free of debris and passable. However, in areas immediately surrounding the Calistoga city limits certain roadways are impassable and are likely to remain closed for several days until determined to be safe. Current road closures late Sunday afternoon include state Highway 29/Lake County Highway south from Lake County to Tubbs Lane, and Silverado Trail between Dunaweal and Zinfandel Lanes.

Earlier Sunday, an evacuation warning was upgraded to an evacuation order for areas of northern Napa County bordered on the west by state Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park trailhead, on the north by Livermore Road, on the east by Aetna Mine Road, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said.

Evacuation centers are open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St. in Napa and Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway in Napa.

County officials said those seeking shelter must bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing. The center will be open only to people impacted by the fire evacuations and an address verification will be required.

