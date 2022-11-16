In San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District, Joel Engardio rode an Ocean Beach wave of voter discontent straight to a seat on the Board of Supervisors.
After campaigning for the successful recalls of school board members and District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this year, Engardio deftly steered that dissatisfaction toward District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar — and pitched himself as a common-sense alternative.
Voters took him up on the offer.
“People were frustrated and fed up, wanted a change and wanted a City Hall that worked better,” Engardio told The Examiner. “I was the candidate of change, so I think that resonated with people.”
Engardio maintained a narrow but insurmountable margin over Mar in the race to represent District 4, which encompasses the Outer Sunset, as additional ballots were counted after Election Day on Nov. 8.
The race was widely expected to be close leading up to Election Day, and the results bore that out.
Engardio, a former journalist and political moderate, had unsuccessfully run for the Board of Supervisors on three occasions. This year was markedly different, however. He now lives in District 4, which extended south during this year’s redistricting process.
Engardio was also bolstered by the two major recall elections. He blasted Mar for failing to support either recall, which were widely popular among residents of the district.
“I think they were foundational issues in the campaign. Gordon Mar went to lengths to try to hide his position on those recalls because they knew how unpopular those positions were,” Engardio said. “It was obvious that the voters and the residents of District 4 really cared about those issues.”
Mar’s approach was to champion his record during his first term in office. He authored a five-point public safety plan and sponsored a law that requires police to report the demographics of crime victims, a nod to concerns about increasing crime targeting Asian Americans. He shepherded the creation of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District.
“I felt like there was broad and popular support for the overwhelming majority of priorities and issues we focused on,” Mar told The Examiner on Wednesday.
It was a close race in a closely divided city, Mar surmised. While his policies were popular with district residents, Mar said The City more broadly failed to respond adequately to concerns like public safety, housing affordability and homelessness that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Appeals to fear have gained ground. While I ran on my record, I understand that many viewed it as a referendum on city government and voted for change,” Mar said.
Engardio hopes that change will continue. While he feels his political cohort isn’t quite up to a six-vote majority on the Board of Supervisors, he hopes that will come in 2024.
“It’s a process, a building process,” Engardio said.
The upshotMar’s political demise is an exceedingly rare loss for an elected incumbent in San Francisco, which hasn’t occurred in more than 20 years. It speaks to the frustrations of Sunset voters, who also stood out this year for voting strongly against both affordable housing measures on the ballot.
Depending on the criteria, the results show the dawn of a new era or a return to normalcy.
In dismissing Mar, a district where more than half of residents are Asian, chose a non-Asian representatives for the first time since the district was created in 2000. That leaves the Board of Supervisors’ with only one Asian-American member, District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan, meaning the community is proportionally underrepresented citywide.
Engardio has noted that his husband, Lionel Hsu, was born in Taiwan and played a prominent role in his campaign outreach. He also had the support of the Chinese American Democratic Club.
Engardio called the district’s support of a non-Asian candidate “democracy at its best,” with voters “picking the candidate who best represents their interests.” As supervisor, he said he’d continue much of what made his campaign successful, including Chinese-language outreach, staffers who are bilingual and engagement with Chinese-language media.
In addition to being the first non-Asian American supervisor to represent District 4, Engardio noted that he’s the first openly gay supervisor to represent a west side district.
The district
Mar was arguably more progressive than his predecessors, however, and in some way his loss is a shift back toward more moderate leadership in the district.
“I think that’s true to some extent that District 4 has been represented by a moderate to conservative Chinese supervisor since we went back to district elections in 2000,” Mar said. “My election four years ago was a change in that I campaigned on a more progressive vision for the Sunset and for San Francisco.”
Engardio would agree, and said he’ll model himself after previous Sunset District supervisors like Katy Tang and Carmen Chu, who he called “the gold standard” and more closely aligned with voters in the neighborhood.
Support
Mar, a former labor organizer, had the strong backing of unions. The San Francisco Labor Council poured about $195,000 behind Mar and another $82,000 in spending against Engardio in independent expenditures, according to campaign finance data.
Engardio, meanwhile, had the strong support of GrowSF, a PAC that backed a slate of moderate candidates and ballot measures. The PAC’s single largest backer this year was Chris Larsen, a founder of Ripple Labs. In total, GrowSF reported spending about $91,000 to bolster Engardio’s campaign.
Lines were drawn
The three precincts south of Sloat Boulevard during this year’s redistricting process provided Engardio a boon — he won them by a combined margin of 531 votes as of Thursday’s vote totals. He was ahead by a total of 458 votes across all precincts in the district.
Mar noticed.
The outgoing supervisor said “I’m grateful that the District 4 that I was elected to represented four years ago” voted in his favor again.
Engardio has a simple view — his neighbors voted for him.
“Obviously my neighbors know me well so they’re going to vote for me,” Engardio said. “Of course I’m going to win more votes in these three precincts. But you can’t win a supervisor race with three precincts.”
But it’s not just the district boundaries or its voters’ sentiments that have changed. Mar believes the whole city has a different outlook.
“The political sentiment in The City has definitely shifted more to the right overall, so I think that made it even more difficult to really campaign on my record,” Mar said.