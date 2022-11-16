Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House

Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House gathers with supporters on election night.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District, Joel Engardio rode an Ocean Beach wave of voter discontent straight to a seat on the Board of Supervisors.

After campaigning for the successful recalls of school board members and District Attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this year, Engardio deftly steered that dissatisfaction toward District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar — and pitched himself as a common-sense alternative.

