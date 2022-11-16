Jacqueline Barakett talking with Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor District 4

Victorious in the District 4 race, Joel Engardio is the first candidate to beat an elected incumbent supervisor in The City in more than 20 years.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

After days of uncertainty, challenger Joel Engardio is now poised to defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar in the race to represent the Outer Sunset district on the Board of Supervisors.

With few votes left to count, Engardio holds a 479 vote lead over Mar as of Wednesday afternoon.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like