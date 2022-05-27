by The Examiner Editorial Board

Eleni Kounalakis is the clear choice for California lieutenant governor. During her first term in the office, Kounalakis – a Democratic businesswoman who made history as the first woman to hold the office – has performed her duties well and used her limited power to push important policies.

Kounalakis, who served as United States Ambassador to Hungary under President Barack Obama, has the former president’s endorsement. Her mostly unknown-opponents – six of them men – have no case to make against her and very little chance of beating her.

The lieutenant governor’s main job is to take over if the governor can no longer continue in office. Kounalakis proved herself up to the task last November, when she stepped in to cover for Gov. Gavin Newsom at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. When Newsom dropped out of the conference at the last minute, Kounalakis stepped up to take his place on the global stage.

But Kounalakis is not sitting around and waiting to act as a substitute for the governor. She has worked hard to carve out a portfolio of substantive issues during her first term.

“I've always approached every challenge as an opportunity to be productive and do good things,” said Kounalakis in an interview with The Examiner.

As LG, she has pushed to halt new offshore oil drilling and to ban candy-flavored tobacco products that target children. On the equity front, she established a first of its kind state transgender advisory council and recently became the first woman in California history to sign a bill into law.

Using her skills as an international diplomat, Kounalakis has pressed efforts to clean up pollution in the Tijuana River Valley, which pollutes beaches and estuaries along the border.

“People told me that the lieutenant governor’s office is a bully pulpit and, now that I’ve been in the job for three and a half years, I know what that means,” said Kounalakis. “I’m able to pick initiatives or bills that I think are important and get behind them.”

She highlighted the need to bolster abortion rights and limit the use of single-use plastics as two priorities for her second term. Given her track record so far, there’s no reason to doubt she’ll find a way to make a difference.

The Examiner strongly endorses Kounalakis for a second term as lieutenant governor.