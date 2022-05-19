News

Endorsement: Here’s one simple way to help crime victims in San Francisco

With Prop. D, The City’s voters can do more to help crime victims

By The Examiner Editorial Board • May 19, 2022 1:30 pm - Updated May 19, 2022 2:06 pm
Prop. D will establish a new office to help San Francisco crime victims. (File)

Despite San Francisco’s progressive politics, The City falls far short when it comes to helping victims of crime. While various agencies and departments offer limited versions of services for victims, there’s no office solely responsible for the overarching purpose of making sure victims get connected with available services when they need them.

Prop. D would establish the Office of Victim and Witness Rights to act as a clearinghouse for access to services designed to help crime victims navigate one of the toughest moments of their lives.

This office would connect them to existing programs to provide housing and financial assistance in their time of need. Prop. D would also establish a civil right to counsel for victims of domestic violence, creating a one-year pilot program to ensure access to the legal tools necessary to protect domestic violence victims from further harm.

It’s unclear how much these programs would cost, as the budget for the office and its staff would be up to the mayor and the Board of Supervisors next year. While that’s not optimal, Prop. D’s broad support from the supervisors, from community leaders and from business leaders suggest the new office will have funding appropriate to its task.

The Examiner Editorial Board recommends a yes vote for Prop. D.

