Hybrid work was supposed to be better than fully remote. It was going to be the best of both worlds, remote work and in the office. Employees overwhelmingly prefer it.
So why are hybrid workers burning out more than remote workers did? And why are more than 37 million American workers expected to quit this year, a 20% jump over last year?
“Hybrid work is both different and harder than how we worked the past two years,” says Aruna Ravichandran, senior vice president at Webex by Cisco, which has released results of a global survey of 1,403 workers about hybrid work and job satisfaction.
The workers said their top challenges for 2022 are work-life balance and preventing burnout, and that 40% expect to quit in the next two years. More than half of the workers surveyed said they are spending more time in meetings in hybrid work (56%) and working more hours (57%).
Hybrid work is overwhelmingly popular with employees. Most employees (59%) prefer working hybrid, while a third prefer working exclusively remote (32%). Just 9% prefer being fully on-site Gallup found in a March poll.
But wanting flexibility about where you work and being able to set yourself up for well-being in multiple places are two different things.
“There is a lot to do before many will feel confident about this new hybrid work environment,” Ravichandran says.
Webex, the maker of video conferencing technology, says employees are burning out in part because they are sitting in long video calls on a laptop, and need better equipment. Others say tech is part of the problem, and new human resources approaches are needed to support hybrid workers.
In a different survey of 3,500 in November of 2021, the business analyst Gartner found that companies were not providing hybrid workers with enough support when it comes to tech, human resources and collaboration with other employees.
“Organizations must look forward, not backward, and design a post-pandemic employee experience that meets employees’ changing expectations and leverages the advantages of hybrid work,” says Piers Hudson, senior director in the Gartner HR practice.
Otherwise employees will leave, Gartner found. U.S. employee annual voluntary turnover is likely to jump nearly 20% this year, from a pre-pandemic annual average of 31.9 million employees quitting their jobs to 37.4 million quitting in 2022, the company says.
“New employee expectations, and the availability of hybrid arrangements, will continue to fuel the rise in attrition,” Hudson says.