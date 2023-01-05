San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials last month were flustered in the chaotic days after Lake Street was enshrined as one of The City’s permanent slow streets, emails obtained by The Examiner show.
Despite days of advance notice that the SFMTA Board of Directors could add Lake Street to the Slow Streets program, the agency took days to replace traffic diverters and signs they had just recently stripped from the road.
The emails illustrate how highly charged the debate over the future of San Francisco’s streets has become, and the toll it’s taken on the transit officials in charge of managing them.
Fielding calls and emails from bewildered residents and the media, SFMTA staffers appeared exasperated.
“I wish I had some talking points…Unfortunately we’re in a situation in which the reputation of the SFMTA is at risk,” wrote Andrea Buffa, a communication advisor for SFMTA, wrote in one email.
After months of dispute and debate, the SFMTA board voted on Dec. 6 to add Lake Street to the list of more than a dozen slow streets that would be made permanent post-pandemic.
The agency prepared for the board’s vote with two plans. According to a Dec. 1 email from Slow Streets Program Manager Shannon Hake, the agency was prepared to remove the traffic barricades on Dec. 7 or “replace them with our purple delineator signs on 12/7,” depending on the outcome of the board’s vote.
“Jamie advised this should be a one-for-one replacement, i.e. we wouldn’t remove the barricade at an intersection until we can replace it immediately with the delineators at that same intersection,” Hake wrote.
But rather than wait for the board’s decision, the agency changed course and lifted traffic diverters on the day before the vote.
The justification was, in part, that the signs were aging and used outdated “street closed” language. Slow streets aren’t actually closed, but feature traffic-calming measures like traffic diverters meant to discourage speedy car traffic.
It’s unclear why the agency didn’t wait until after the board voted to take action.
“We’re doing this on Monday because Lake Street has been so controversial that whatever the board decision is, we want to be ready to implement it immediately after the board meeting. The changes we’re making will allow that to be done,” SFMTA Streets Director Tom Maguire wrote in an internal email outlining talking points for agency officials on Dec. 4.
And yet, when the SFMTA board voted later that week to make Lake Street slow, the agency took days to install any slow street measures. This left the road open to motorists, safe streets advocates irate, and even some agency officials confused. Even State Sen. Scott Wiener’s office reached out to SFMTA officials for clarification.
“At the same time that community members are flocking to the street to celebrate its inclusion in the program, fast, cut-through vehicle traffic is being permitted to re-enter the street. I cannot express more clearly my feeling that this is a dangerous situation,” Eillie Anzilotti, a public relations official for SFMTA’s Livable Streets program, wrote in a Dec. 8 email to top agency officials.
In response, Maguire assured that the agency would follow the board’s direction.
“I know it's been a stressing couple of days, but we'll have good infrastructure and clear ‘rules of the road’ messaging in place by next week,” he wrote.
The 16 slow streets approved on Tuesday are not necessarily the permanent scope of the program
Faster Lake Street
Safe streets advocates, enraged by the agency’s inaction, pointed to data that demonstrated vehicle traffic — and speeds — quickly increased on Lake Street after traffic diverters were removed.
The share of vehicles driving on Lake Street at speeds of 19 mph or greater increased from about 4% prior to the barricade removal to about 8% after, according to SFMTA data.
In an act of protest, safe streets advocates also banded together to install Safe Street signage of their own.
“I would imagine that without that, we wouldn't have seen infrastructure installed so quickly,” said Luke Bornheimer, a lead organizer with Kid Safe SF. “It's concerning and frustrating and disappointing that all of that stuff needs to happen in order for our public agencies and our city to respond accordingly to clear public policy that was voted on.”
Bornheimer doesn’t place blame for the confusion on SFMTA. Instead, he wonders if Mayor London Breed’s office may have played a role.
"There's clearly someone else who's been involved here and I think an explanation around that is needed,” Bornheimer said.
A spokesperson for Breed denied accusations that she attempted to subvert the board’s decision, but noted that the mayor insists that signage along slow streets be clear and understandable.
SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun noted that the agency was installing new signs within 72 hours of the vote.
“Despite inclement weather delays, that work was completed on 12/12. Our staff observations and anecdotal evidence suggest that the new design is working much better than the deteriorated construction-barricades that were removed on 12/5,” Chun wrote in an email to The Examiner. “Lake Street remains safe and slow for people walking and biking, while providing necessary local access to people driving.
The confusion after the board’s vote was just the latest chapter in the long Slow Lake saga.
The slow streets program began during the pandemic, as shut-in San Franciscans looked for an opportunity to safely grab some fresh air on mostly empty streets. The streets didn’t entirely eliminate car traffic, but featured traffic-calming measures like signs and diverters meant to slow cars and limit cut-through driving.
The program’s fate was uncertain as the pandemic began to slowly recede and motorists returned to the roads.
The SFMTA Board provided some certainty when it chose to protect 16 of the more than 30 streets initially made slow during the pandemic.
Slow streets have drawn praise in national press and from advocates for safe streets, but have frustrated some drivers accustomed to using them to quickly cut between neighborhoods.
Lake Street, which is slow between Arguello Boulevard and 18th Avenue, has been singularly controversial.