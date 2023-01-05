Slow Lake Street

The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency voted to make Lake Street a permanent slow street last month. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials last month were flustered in the chaotic days after Lake Street was enshrined as one of The City’s permanent slow streets, emails obtained by The Examiner show.

Despite days of advance notice that the SFMTA Board of Directors could add Lake Street to the Slow Streets program, the agency took days to replace traffic diverters and signs they had just recently stripped from the road.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

