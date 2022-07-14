Was the un-slowing of Lake Street a done deal from the start?
Slow street advocates believe they have the email to prove it, but the mayor’s office says it’s not what it looks like.
A June 3 email from Mayor London Breed’s transportation advisor to top San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials lays out the agenda for an upcoming private meeting that includes “Moving forward with Lake Street - open it with traffic calming - informing residents on DATE, and looking to implementation on DATE.”
The email was sent 10 days before the SFMTA launched a virtual public hearing to garner input on a proposed new design for Lake Street, which is one of the four San Francisco streets designated to remain closed to through traffic post-pandemic.
“The entire engineering hearing, the entire public process was a complete sham — the mayor knew exactly what she wanted," said Luke Bornheimer, an organizer with Community Spaces SF.
But in a statement, Breed spokesperson Parisa Safarzadeh said the mayor’s office was only setting an agenda "for an internal meeting to understand the next possible steps on Lake Street and what a communication would look like as decisions were made.”
“Our staff had discussed with both sides different possible options for Lake Street, including traffic calming and other traffic diversion options, but no decisions had been made yet,” Safarzadeh said.
The email surfaced through a public records request made by transit advocate Chris Arvin.
After a divisive two-week public hearing on a compromise design that pleased neither motorists nor Slow Street supporters, SFMTA announced last week that it could drop much of the slow street infrastructure that has occupied Lake Street between Arguello Boulevard and 28th Avenue since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suggested design was soundly rejected by both opponents and proponents of Slow Lake Street, according to SFMTA. The new middle ground would have removed several of the existing traffic barriers on the street, replacing them with some mitigating measures — such as speed cushions — that would allow vehicular traffic to move through more freely.
The SFMTA solicited feedback on its proposed compromise for 11 days in June. Of the more than 3,500 comments, only 2% were in support of the plan.
The SFMTA is planning to implement the few measures of its proposal that did garner wide support.
Those include all-way stop signs at 3rd, 8th, 11th, 17th, 21st and 24th avenues, as well as eight raised crosswalks or speed cushions installed, all intended to slow vehicular traffic but not force it onto another street.
Scrapped from the plans are permanent concrete diverters that would have been installed at Second, Funston, 14th and 24th avenues.
The plans for which SFMTA will now look to win approval — possibly at a board meeting in September — would essentially revert Lake Street back to its prepandemic status, albeit with the addition of a few traffic calming measures.
The changes come despite the board’s approval of designating Lake Street as one of four permanent slow streets in 2021.
According to SFMTA, a slight majority of those who weighed in during the public hearing wanted less or no traffic diversion on Lake Street, while about 44% argued that the plan proposed by SFMTA was not restrictive enough to vehicle traffic.
Breed’s office sites that data to justify her stance.
“The Mayor met with both groups on both sides of the Lake Street debate and she encouraged them to work together to come up with a consensus for the future of Lake Street. Unfortunately, no consensus has been reached as of this time, and we continue to hope that the neighborhood groups can come together,” her office wrote in a statement last week.
That apparent divide came as a surprise to Slow Street backers, who noted earlier public survey data had shown widespread support for Slow Street measures from those who live on Lake Street, and a narrow majority of support from those who live on streets adjacent to Lake Street.
“Friends of Slow Lake, the organizing group for support of this, was under the impression from officials that this was not about numbers, this was not a survey, this was not a poll," Bornheimer said of the recent public engineering hearing. "It's incredibly frustrating.”
Advocates for reopening Lake Street, many of whom use the road to commute by car, have argued that Lake Street’s pre-pandemic design was already safe for cyclists and pedestrians, with its bike lanes and its generous sidewalks.
Those fighting for it to remain slow contend that slow streets are a way of reducing traffic injuries and deaths, that a vast majority of the city’s streets remain open to through traffic, and that encouraging cycling and walking is key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Many of the same advocates celebrated a victory when the Board of Supervisors voted this year to permanently close JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park.
But the debate over Lake Street is different. Opponents of a car-free JFK Drive focused on access to museums like the De Young for the elderly and disabled, as well as general access to the park for motorists coming to the park from further-flung corners of the city.
Lake Street is a firmly residential area, and this argument pits neighbor against neighbor, depending on how they use it — on foot, bike, or behind the wheel.