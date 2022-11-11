Twitter Is Said to Postpone Any Changes to Blue Checks Until After Midterms

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, on Nov. 4, 2022. 

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Twitter's Blue subscription service has come and gone just as quickly as it started. 

The company launched its service earlier this week in its iPhone app, allowing users to pay $7.99 per month for a verification check mark. 

LeBron James

A user named @KINGJamez impersonated Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James and said the small forward was leaving the team. 
Aroldis Chapman

An account impersonating MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, who is currently a free agent, wrote that he was signing an extension with the New York Yankees.

