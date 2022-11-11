Twitter's Blue subscription service has come and gone just as quickly as it started.
The company launched its service earlier this week in its iPhone app, allowing users to pay $7.99 per month for a verification check mark.
It didn't take long for confusion and chaos to ensue after Twitter Blue was made available. Some users immediately began abusing the feature to impersonate brands and famous people.
A verified Twitter account that had Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James' name and current profile photo of his family wrote that he requested a trade, thanked Lakers fans and suggested that he was going back to Cleveland.
Another verified Twitter account impersonated Major League Baseball relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. The pitcher last played for the New York Yankees and is currently a free agent. However, the account tweeted that Chapman re-signed with the organization for three more years.
Both accounts were suspended.
Elsewhere on Twitter, a verified account posed as the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and tweeted Thursday afternoon saying, "We are excited to announce that insulin is free now." The account used the Eli Lilly logo and had a verified blue check mark.
Hours later, the real Eli Lilly Twitter account tweeted, "We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account."
We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad.
As of Friday, the iPhone app no longer shows an option to sign up for the service. Some Android users have reported that they still have the option to sign up for the feature.
An internal note shared by Twitter said that the company is actively working to stop users from subscribing "to help address impersonation issues."
Musk said any handles that engaged in impersonation without clearly specifying that they were a parody account would be permanently suspended.
Earlier this week, the company rolled out supplementary gray "official" labels, which aimed to distinguish accounts that are verified for being notable in a designated category from accounts verified because a user paid for Twitter Blue.
The labels were pulled after Elon Musk, Twitter's CEO, said he "killed" them. However a Twitter employee indicated the labels would return at some point in the future.
Musk's changes come as he tries to make Twitter more profitable in the wake of his $44 billion acquisition that closed in October. The majority of Twitter's revenue has historically come from advertising; however, some companies have paused advertising on the site with Musk at the helm.
Amid his acquisition, Musk cut the majority of Twitter's staff and other high profile employees last week.
Since Musk’s mass-firing of Twitter’s work force last week, many people — including current employees — have predicted that the service is in increasing danger of breakdown, as small errors pile up too quickly for a weakened staff being spread too thin.
On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that the company is reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return. Some of those being asked to return were laid off by mistake.
According to Bloomberg, others possess the needed skills and experience to build new features Musk has planned for the company.