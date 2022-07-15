James Spingola, the director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, was beaten with a wooden plank Friday by two men after asking them to move away from the organization's front doorstep, according to Rev. Amos Brown, pastor of Third Baptist Church and a former member of the Board of Supervisors.
Brown said that Spingola is in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, his condition unknown. One arrest has been made and police are searching for the second suspect. Brown said the men appeared to be homeless.
In a statement, Brown said, "We must hold people accountable to the law — whether they are homeless or not. We can no longer indulge this dangerous situation. We must put the homeless in the right mental health and drug abuse programs, so they are not a harm to society or themselves."
Brown called on action from both the police and the Board of Supervisors.
“We demand common sense from the supervisors and law enforcement that is swift and just. We need to bring back 'Care not Cash' programs, that means we care about these people and their impact, but we can’t as a society give them money to seed their own destruction and ours as well.”
Brown said the Fillmore District, one of The City's centers of Black life, has been negatively impacted by programs which have drive homeless from the Tenderloin, Civic Center and downtown into the surrounding area.
Recently, Brown said that a catalytic converter was cut off from a church van used to transport senior citizens. He also said that nearby Jones Memorial United Methodist Church has been victimized in the past few weeks.
The San Francisco Police Department could not be reached for comment.