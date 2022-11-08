J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance, who won his Senate race, speaks at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party on Tuesday. Vance said in March 2022 that thought the 2020 election was stolen from Donald J. Trump

 Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times

While votes are still being counted across the country, nearly 200 Republicans who have questioned the results of the 2020 election — or denied President Biden’s victory outright — have won races so far in the midterms.

The New York Times recently examined statements made by Republican candidates in all 50 states for seats in the U.S. House and Senate and in the state races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general, and found that more than 370 had cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, despite the lack of evidence of any widespread voter fraud.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

This story originally appeared

in The New York Times.

Tags

You May Also Like