While votes are still being counted across the country, nearly 200 Republicans who have questioned the results of the 2020 election — or denied President Biden’s victory outright — have won races so far in the midterms.
The New York Times recently examined statements made by Republican candidates in all 50 states for seats in the U.S. House and Senate and in the state races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general, and found that more than 370 had cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, despite the lack of evidence of any widespread voter fraud.
As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, at least 80 candidates who questioned the past election had lost their races. The election skeptics identified by The Times ranged from those who fully denied the 2020 results to those who stopped short of that falsehood, but instead questioned the process or results, often by suggesting that there were irregularities, unresolved issues or a need for further examination.
More than 30 candidates who explicitly denied the results of the 2020 election have won so far. Most are incumbents, and all were favored to win.
In the Senate, Representative Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma will fill the Senate seat left by Jim Inhofe, a retiring Republican.
“I truly feel like the Democrat machine is stealing this election,” Mullin said after the 2020 election.
J.D. Vance, the Republican author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated Representative Tim Ryan to replace Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who is retiring. Vance said in March 2022 that he thought the 2020 election was stolen from Donald J. Trump.
So far, more than a dozen Republicans who explicitly said the 2020 election was stolen or rigged have been elected to the House. They include newcomers like Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who said she believed that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election. She will represent the 13th District in Florida in the next Congress.
Russell Fry, who ousted Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina in the Republican primary, beat his Democratic opponent. “It is very clear that it was rigged,” Fry said about the 2020 election.
Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida — all of whom have backed Trump’s claims — won re-election.
Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama was also re-elected to another term. In April 2022, she said “the fake news, big tech and blue-state liberals stole the election from President Trump.”
Biden won seven million more votes and 74 more Electoral College votes than Mr. Trump did in 2020. Attempts by Trump and his allies to dispute the results were rejected by judges across the country.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.