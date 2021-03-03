Elderly woman struck and killed by driver of vehicle

Preliminary investigation suggests driver hit her while she was in the street, according to SFPD

An elderly pedestrian was killed Tuesday after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle near the intersection of Mission Street and Geneva Avenue.

San Francisco police officers responded to the scene around 12:53 p.m., where they found the 79-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. They immediately rendered aid and summoned medics who transported her to the hospital.

SFPD confirmed on March 3 that the victim had succumbed to her injuries.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the vehicle’s driver hit the victim while she was crossing the street, according to SFPD spokesperson Adam Lobsinger.

The driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation, Lobsinger said, and impairment of the driver has not yet been determined.

SFPD’s Traffic Company and Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is overseeing the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the police at (415) 575-4444 or send a text message to TIP411.

