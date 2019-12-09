Elderly woman struck and killed by driver in San Francisco

Pedestrian hit by a sedan along Bayshore Boulevard

A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a sedan on Saturday morning near Portola, authorities said.

Piu King Dea, a San Francisco resident, has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the pedestrian who died after being hit near Bacon Street and Bayshore Boulevard at around 6:05 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident as a traffic collision and said the driver was not arrested.

No further details are immediately available.

