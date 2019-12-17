(Courtesy photo)

Eight hospitalized after three-car crash near Lake Merced

Eight people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Lake Shore neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision at John Muir Drive and Lake Merced Boulevard, police said. There, they found a collision involving a motor vehicle and two other vehicles.

All of the eight victims in the collision suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police. All of the drivers involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

