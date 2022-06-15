What is the best way to teach students to read and write? This question has sparked national debate among educators, parents and everyone else with a stake in early literacy education.
Yet as the debate rages on, many students are falling behind.
In 2018-19, only 52% of San Francisco public school third graders met or exceeded the standard for English Language Arts and Literacy, according to results from California’s Smarter Balanced Assessment. And in a May 9 initial review of SFUSD’s K-5 literacy program, much of the written curriculum was described as “insufficient.”
This summer, San Francisco's public school district is hoping to use the next two months to close the literacy gap. In partnership with Springboard Collaborative, SFUSD is offering a five-week summer course to K-3 students with the goal of helping them reach grade-level literacy by fourth grade. Springboard is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 that addresses the learning loss that students — especially those from low-income communities — incur outside of school hours.
The Springboard course was first offered through SFUSD in 2017 and has since grown to serve 700 students at six school sites across The City. This year, it is funded by the Department of Children, Youth & Their Families.
According to Teresa Shipp, SFUSD’s director of college and career readiness program, the district first reaches out to families of students who they believe would benefit most from the additional instruction, asking them to apply. After that, enrollment opens up to all SFUSD students.
Springboard works with teachers to foster parent-teacher collaboration, explained Springboard’s Local Executive Director Teresa Arriaga. At the beginning of the five-week session, every family meets one-on-one with their child’s teacher to set learning goals.
“The teacher kind of lets the family in on a little secret: ‘This is what we're trying to do this summer and this is how you can be helpful,’” Arriaga said. “We are helping family members become at-home reading coaches.”
Building off of the first meeting, the teacher holds weekly family workshops in which family members can practice reading with their child. It is at this workshop that families can receive additional coaching from the teacher on how best to support their child at home, even if their own English language literacy is limited.
“It's all about asking questions and setting up a space at home and the behaviors you should look for in your child so that all families — not just college-educated families or middle-class families — know how they can help their child,” Arriaga said.
Although Springboard Collaborative emphasizes parent-teacher collaboration, the reality is that not all parents have the time to come into the classroom for weekly workshops.
To reconcile this, Arriaga said Springboard encourages teachers to be as flexible as possible. For example, teachers may offer workshops virtually as well as in person or at night for parents who work during the day.
They may also offer opportunities to make up the workshops. According to Arriaga, teachers will usually record the workshop and send it to absent parents, along with a follow-up questionnaire to check for understanding. In addition, school liaisons can work with teachers to get through to families via email, text or otherwise.
“Our family engagement numbers in general are a lot higher than what you would see elsewhere . . . I think that’s one of the reasons that we keep getting invited back,” Arriaga said. “They really see that the way that we're doing the family work is a little bit different, and it's working.”
Last summer, one of SFUSD’s family workshops saw a 90% attendance rate among parents. This, alongside Springboard’s teaching approach, resulted in an average of 3.3 months of reading growth among students.
Though SFUSD typically employs a balanced literacy approach, Springboard subscribes to the science of reading and the National Reading Panel standards. While balanced literacy emphasizes the meaning of text through literature, the science of reading focuses more so on sounding out words in an intentional sequence.
Aside from the individualized instruction that a class of 15 students allows, Springboard has kept a close eye on the field of early literacy to ensure their material aligns both with the science of reading and the National Reading Panel standards.
“It's really important to us that our work is scientifically-based and research-based,” Arriaga said. “In that half day, they (students) will go over all those major areas. Phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension — all of that is woven together to help the child become a better reader.”