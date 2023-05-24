Board Vice President Kevin Boggess during a San Francisco Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Board Vice President Kevine Boggess said the move may be temporary, and that commissioners would reassess its impact in the fall.

The San Francisco Board of Education has ushered in a new public comment process, but because of ambivalent reviews, board leadership is unsure if they will continue with it.

Like most open government meetings in California, board meetings traditionally take public comment on an agenda item after the item is presented. But this means some sessions can last well into the evening, leaving parents, teachers and staff sometimes waiting six or more hours to give comment.

