The San Francisco Board of Education has ushered in a new public comment process, but because of ambivalent reviews, board leadership is unsure if they will continue with it.
Like most open government meetings in California, board meetings traditionally take public comment on an agenda item after the item is presented. But this means some sessions can last well into the evening, leaving parents, teachers and staff sometimes waiting six or more hours to give comment.
That's why, starting April 11, the board moved all public comment to the beginning of their meeting at 6:30 p.m. A unique, albeit temporary, pivot.
"We tried this different format to make it more accessible," board president Kevine Boggess told The Examiner. "The reality is that our board meetings sometimes last past midnight. And that really is a deterrent for people providing public comment and giving input through the public comment process."
Boggess added that the board will likely pivot to the traditional model in June and would reconsider its public comment protocol in the fall — whether to revert to the traditional mode or adopt this new process.
Reviews so far have been mixed.
Annie Phan, a parent and former San Francisco Unified School District teacher, said, "A predictable time for public comment is easier on family schedules."
Phan, a director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, added, "I'm curious if (the new process will) change the nature of public comments that come in and how it will be moderated for equity of perspective."
Maya Keshavan, a former SFUSD parent, said the new process presents some challenges. "If (you) want to talk to multiple agenda items, it cuts time because you have to fit in multiple topics in one time slot," she said.
And Siva Raj, parent and co-leader of the campaign that recalled school board members last year, said he is looking forward to how "this actually plays out."
"On the positive side, parents and other commenters won't have to wait all night to give comments," Raj said.
Boggess admitted it was "a bit messy" and "clumsy" at first try.
April and May's meetings allotted 90 minutes total for public comment, although a May 9 meeting saw over 70 public commenters, which caused some back-and-forth discussion between commissioners on whether or not to continue past the 90-minute mark. The board did end up continuing with public comment at Commissioner Alida Fisher's request.
When asked if the board would consider eliminating remote public comment in the interest of time, Boggess said it was not an option.
Unlike The City's Board of Supervisors and smaller school districts like Piedmont Unified in the East Bay, the San Francisco Board of Education has not considered removing remote public comment, despite the fact that they can do so after the governor's COVID-19 emergency declaration was lifted in February.
"I would love for (the board) to maintain that accessibility for folks who need it and also for folks who just aren't able to come out because of other life commitments or work commitments," he said.
Now three meetings into the experiment, Boggess said, "Some people really appreciate it because it makes it a lot more convenient to provide comment. And then I've heard from other people who feel that it's minimizing the opportunity for public comment and really minimizing transparency."
The intention, he said, is to ensure community members feel heard and respected.
"Hopefully, the work we are doing to perfect our board comment process will be a leading example," he said.