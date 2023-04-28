To get ahead of would-be violent altercations among San Francisco’s youngest residents, city leaders suggested this week that policing social media accounts would be more effective than policing classroom halls.
Though city leaders were quick to curb sensationalism surrounding violent crime following a spate of high profile incidents including the murder of tech executive Bob Lee, a committee of supervisors, school district leaders and public safety agencies that convened Thursday agreed that youth violence is as bad as the headlines suggest.”
“Last month, after a series of highly publicized violent incidents involving youth, it became abundantly clear that many of our youth are in crisis,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who requested the hearing. “I don’t want to make light of this: the incidents that occurred were alarming and dangerous. People were physically hurt and the incidents left a chilling impact citywide.”
Over the course of a single week last month, a student stabbed another student at Francisco Middle School, another student stabbed a Muni passenger, a gun was confiscated at Denman Middle School, and fights broke out among teenagers at Stonestown Mall, leaving at least two injured.
Meglar, whose district includes Stonestown, said that after reviewing security footage of the altercation, she noticed something troubling: minutes before the fight broke out, young people were recording on their phones, essentially anticipating, or perhaps egging on, a brawl.
“What I saw from the video was the ten seconds before and after the incident, and what was clear is that the young bystanders came and took out their cellphones and started recording for social media before (the fight),” she said. “Social media is fueling (youth violence) and providing a tricky element to what is going on in their interactions.”
Maria Su, director of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, one of the agencies involved in creating policy to assess growing violence among young people, said that launching a Social Media Monitoring Task Force — essentially adults monitoring students’ social media accounts — could be an effective strategy.
“We do know there needs to be some type of support around social media,” she said. Studies show that social media users are getting younger — and Su said that violent incidents today involve “younger and younger young people.”
San Francisco’s leaders join a growing chorus of legislators who want to police or restrict social media access for youth. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, which would establish a national minimum age for social media use and require tech companies to get parental consent before creating teen accounts. Last month, Utah became the first state to enact such a law.
But members of The City’s Youth Commission, a body of 17 youth between the ages of 12 and 23 responsible for advising city leaders on laws related to young people, pointed out that monitoring young people’s social media accounts is a tall task.
“Social media is a large entity. Thousands of SFUSD students are on different platforms, channels, and pages. Every high school student and nearly every middle school student has a social media account, some even set to private so others can’t see them,” said youth commissioner Steven Hum, a sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley and Lincoln High School graduate.
Lowell student Astrid Utting said students might not react positively to social media monitoring.“That needs to happen, but it’s something (youth and adults) can do together,” rather than a policing approach, she said.
And commissioners reminded the adults in the room that some students have multiple social media accounts — one for parents and one for friends.
“I know (students) who have five different Instagram accounts: one your parents follow to see prom pictures and things of that nature, one your friends follow, and if there is a monitoring system, you might only get the public stuff – the one parents follow,” said Lowell student Maureen Loftus.
How to organize and deploy the task force will be examined in the coming months, Su said, but all at the committee hearing agreed that the approach would be more effective than literally policing youth.
José-Luis Mejia, a member of the student support group Coleman Advocates, told committee members that the proposal to include the District Attorney’s office and San Francisco Police Department as partners in policy development was concerning. “Violence is a public health issue. We are here to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, and the DA and police are key partners in the continuation of that pipeline. We want to make sure they are not on the table in the planning for keeping our community safe — they are the threat,” he said.
Leslie Hu, secretary for SFUSD’s teacher’s union and a former school social worker, said that when examining the root causes of youth violence, adults should be attacking the systems and structures that lead young people to violence rather than “overcriminalization of our young people.”
“Punishment isn’t the solution,” she said.