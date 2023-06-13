The San Francisco Unified School District is slashing after-school funding for 11 high schools in half, leaving the nonprofits that run the programs scrambling to prepare for the next academic year.
The timing of the district’s decision blindsided program directors, who see after-school programs as a vital lifeline for students following the pandemic and a way to lessen the burden of working families.
Michelle Cusano, executive director of the Richmond Neighborhood Center, operates at George Washington High School. Her program will lose $75,123 next year, bringing its operational budget from $153,000 down to $77,877. She said the decision would gut after-school programs like hers that provide tutoring, credit recovery and college and career readiness.
Bishoy Abdelshaid, who oversees the high school program at the Richmond center, told The Examiner that staff are working to stretch every dollar for the 900 students they serve annually.
“This year in itself was a struggle. The majority of our spending was focused not only on making sure we have the right staff to support our young people but also what programs are necessary for them at this moment,” he said.
Eddie Kaufman, executive director of Mission Graduates, told The Examiner that the cuts would mean reducing staff hours or cutting positions altogether. His after-school program operates at nine public school sites and two high schools — Mission High School and June Jordan School for Equity in the Excelsior.
These funding cuts are coming at the worst possible time, he noted.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we know that young people are catching up on socioemotional skills and dealing with learning loss. That’s why we are seeing students having a harder time regulating their emotions, or acting out instead of using more constructive techniques to deal with conflict,” he said.
San Francisco youth were engaged in a slew of violent acts that made headlines last spring — including stabbings in public spaces and a gun confiscation on school property — which prompted city and school district leaders to announce a series of steps to increase safety and support for young people.
San Francisco public schools also lack structured restorative justice training for teachers, which has left schools in the dark on how to respond to situations that escalate into violence.
In a joint statement, The City and school district said that San Francisco Police Department officers would continue to provide presence as necessary and the Juvenile Probation Department will maintain coordination with SFUSD, among other initiatives and existing program expansions.
But Kaufman and Cusano believe there is a simple solution to the complex problem of youth violence — and that is the structured, safe and reliable programming that after-school spaces can offer.
Maria Su, executive director of the San Francisco Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, agreed that such programs are a crucial resource in instilling confidence and community in teens. Her department partners with the school district and nonprofits like Mission Graduates and the Richmond Neighborhood Center.
“Children and teenagers being in a positive, social group or setting that is outside of school is really important for their socioemotional health,” she told The Examiner. “There, they can test out social interactions with each other in a structured environment, in a place where it can be okay to fail. It’s a great way to develop the social skills they need.”
After-school programs are also a place for teens to “fine-tune and hone in” on skills outside of the classroom — “they could expand their art or music interests, or gain an opportunity to explore career interests.”
Abdelshaid said that teenagers have a desire to explore their creative niches; so the Richmond Neighborhood Center invests the bulk of its resources in youth-led programming, from Black student unions to student-created programs like a popular Dungeons and Dragons group.
Mission Graduates, which has served over 800 teenagers, works to promote a “college-going culture on campus.” Kaufman said all of its programming builds on the foundation of literacy and English language development, which are key lessons for the majority Latino and English language learner populations it serves.
Non-profit organizations like these continue to serve students beyond high school.
Aser Brandon Sorongon, a Mission Graduate alum and incoming Swarthmore College freshman, immigrated to the US in 2019. He said the program helped him explore his passions and narrow down his future aspirations. He credited mentor Michael Elias in helping him step out of his comfort zone.
“With Michael’s assistance, I enrolled in a coding class. Extracurricular opportunities like these helped me discover my passion in life — activism, government, and public service. (He) also helped me with my college applications by writing recommendation letters and looking over my application essays,” Sorongon, who will be studying political sociology, told The Examiner.
Sorongon said was “enraged” when he heard about the funding cuts..
“When I immigrated to the US in my freshman year, I wished there was a club for Asian and Pacific Islander students to gather. I decided to close this gap and reached out to Mission Graduates for help — and they did. In the two years I served as president, I’ve seen fellow AAPI immigrants find space in my club and flourish in high school,” he said. “The funding cuts will only prohibit growth and potential among students.”
While there is no “secret formula” to what makes a youth program great, Su maintained that every program is as stellar as the staff it retains.
“When we make reductions to after-school programs, they are in a situation where they have no other choice but to reduce salaries or hours. And reducing salaries is, of course, a very painful decision,” Su said.
Program directors sent a letter to the Board of Education and superintendent Matt Wayne two weeks ago urging them to find other revenue sources for their programs. As of press time, Kaufman and Cusano said they have not heard back anything definitive.
“I would simply like (district leadership) to explore other funding sources, so that we can maintain our level of programming. Up until now, the district has been a great partner to us,” Cusano said. “Considering the attention given to what happens when youth don’t have meaningful opportunities to engage after school — this reduction is unconscionable.”
District spokesperson Laura Dudnick did not respond to questions on why funding to teen after-school programs have been reduced, but did provide a link to the most current public information available about the district’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
The deadline to apply for state funding resources like the After School Safety and Enrichment for Teens (ASSET) grant has passed.