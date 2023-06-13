Mission Graduates

Students of Mission High School’s after school program Mission Graduates engage in college readiness seminars and workshops.

 Courtesy of Mission Graduates

The San Francisco Unified School District is slashing after-school funding for 11 high schools in half, leaving the nonprofits that run the programs scrambling to prepare for the next academic year.

The timing of the district’s decision blindsided program directors, who see after-school programs as a vital lifeline for students following the pandemic and a way to lessen the burden of working families.

