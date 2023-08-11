SFDPH back to school vaccine shot

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a person is now considered up to date on their vaccines once they’ve completed an initial series and they’ve received a CDC-recommended booster. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Cases of COVID-19 are on the upswing as many San Francisco students return to school, prompting public health experts to redouble calls for kids to stay current with their vaccines.

COVID-19 cases doubled this week compared to last, and new variant EG.5 is now responsible for 17% of all new cases. UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told The Examiner that the latest rise is unsurprising given summer travel plans and record heat waves, which have kept people indoors.

