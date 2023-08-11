Cases of COVID-19 are on the upswing as many San Francisco students return to school, prompting public health experts to redouble calls for kids to stay current with their vaccines.
COVID-19 cases doubled this week compared to last, and new variant EG.5 is now responsible for 17% of all new cases. UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told The Examiner that the latest rise is unsurprising given summer travel plans and record heat waves, which have kept people indoors.
Still, the San Francisco Department of Public Health is erring on the side of caution when it comes to youth.
“Currently, persons ages six years and up who have not yet received the current bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and children six months through five years of age who have not yet completed their initial COVID vaccine series, should consider doing so,” department officials wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
A new vaccine is rolling out in the fall. According to UC Health, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisors settled on the then-dominant XBB.1.5 variant as the basis for this fall’s annual COVID-19 vaccine.
Although the XBB.1.5 variant is no longer the dominant strain, health experts say the new vaccine will work against all strains.
“The immunogenicity that you’ll get from the vaccine is good enough to protect you from what’s circulating now, and, if there’s a new-cousin variant that’s circulating (this) fall, the vaccine will still be pretty protective,” Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UC Health, said in a statement.
Vaccines are free and open to everyone six months and up who have not yet been inoculated. Boosters are only available for those 65 and older.
COVID vaccination is not required for admission to San Francisco Unified School District public schools. As of March, daycares and licensed childhood sites are no longer required to report individual cases of COVID-19 to the Department of Public Health. All schools are also exempt from reporting cases.
Testing is no longer required at SFUSD schools, and school sites no longer provide testing kits on-site. Free tests are available at city-run sites.
Like Dr. Chin-Hong, the Department of Public Health does not expect COVID cases to climb this fall.
“We do not expect more severe disease or hospitalizations for people who are up to date on their vaccinations,” officials said. “COVID-19 will remain with us for the foreseeable future, but we have many tools to slow the spread of the virus and prevent severe illness and hospitalizations.”
The reasonable cautionary practices remain — wear your mask if you feel unwell, have large gatherings outdoors when possible, have a supply of testing kits ready at home and avoid in-person social situations if you test positive for the virus.