The sign outside the Frida Kahlo Way entrance to the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus on Friday, May 10, 2019. A number of community colleges in the state now offer four-year degrees. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

An increasing number of California community colleges are now offering bachelor's degrees, enticing cash-strapped students who can't afford the rising cost of tuition at private and public universities statewide.

Legislation signed into law two years ago by Gov. Gavin Newsom allows community colleges to award bachelor's degrees that have long been only available at four-year colleges and universities.

