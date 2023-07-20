An increasing number of California community colleges are now offering bachelor's degrees, enticing cash-strapped students who can't afford the rising cost of tuition at private and public universities statewide.
Legislation signed into law two years ago by Gov. Gavin Newsom allows community colleges to award bachelor's degrees that have long been only available at four-year colleges and universities.
Since then, officials say 31 community college degree programs have been approved or are awaiting approval.
For students weighing the cost of higher education, community college is now a more viable option.
"All four-year (community college baccalaureate programs) cost less than $10,560 in tuition total. In California, that's unheard of," Constance Carroll, president of the California Community College Baccalaureate Association, said at an expert panel on Wednesday.
The rising cost of tuition at private and public universities means college-bound students are taking out loans at a higher rate than ever before. At USF, tuition for the 2022-23 academic year increased by 3.5%, with a traditional undergraduate comprehensive fee costing roughly $72,000.
Last month, the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which will add to the $142 billion in student debt Californians now owe.
Many community colleges are offering degrees in respiratory care, dental hygiene and automotive technology, but more degree options are in the works.
Feather River College in Plumas County is now offering an Applied Fire Management bachelor's degree, something that interested Hayden Lampe. She grew up in the region and was looking for an affordable way to get a degree and also stay close to home.
Attending Feather River, where the Dixie Fire charred roughly 1 million acres two years ago, also allowed her to get both classroom and real world experience.
Gwenly Carrel, a recently retired career and college counselor with 30 years of experience in Bay Area schools, said the low-cost of community college is opening doors for students interested in alternative pathways to higher education.
"When I check in with the students who attended community college, they say the instructors are great, and the classes are small," Carrel said. "Eventually, they graduate into high-paying fields."
Vice Chancellor at California Community Colleges Aisha Lowe said that demand has been high — a maximum of 15 programs can be approved every nine-month 'cycle, and 29 applications were received last cycle.
"We anticipate the number of applications will continue to grow,'' Lowe said. "It's our hope that we can catch up with other states (community colleges baccalaureate programs), and continue to focus on workforce needs. In the years to come, we can get there."