Why Cal State struggles to graduate Black students — and what could be done

Christopher Carter, 22, a fifth-year communications student at Cal State Northridge, stands for a portrait at CSUN in Northridge on August 19, 2022. “I want the world to know that as a young Black man, you can achieve big things in life,” Carter said. “Through all the trials and tribulations, don’t quit.” Photo by Pablo Unzueta/CalMatters.

“A lot of people would tell you to get to college,” said Cal State Northridge senior Christopher Carter, “but the hardest part is staying in college.”

Carter speaks from experience: He arrived at Cal State as a business major, and discovered he was one of only a few Black students in his classes. Math had never been his strong suit, and he failed his introductory statistics class twice. Quarantining during the pandemic added more stress.

