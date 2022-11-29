postdocs on strike

Postdoc union members on strike at UC Berkeley.

 Ian Castro, UC Berkeley

After 15 days of the largest academic workers' strike in U.S. history, the union representing postdoctoral scholars and researchers at the University of California has reached a tentative contract.

UAW Local 5810, the union representing a portion of the larger graduate student strike that is still in action across the state, has agreed to a 20-23% wage increase, eight weeks of paid parental leave, longer appointment periods and $2,500 in annual childcare subsidies — the first time postdocs have won a childcare subsidy after 12 years of fighting, according to the union.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like