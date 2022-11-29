After 15 days of the largest academic workers' strike in U.S. history, the union representing postdoctoral scholars and researchers at the University of California has reached a tentative contract.
UAW Local 5810, the union representing a portion of the larger graduate student strike that is still in action across the state, has agreed to a 20-23% wage increase, eight weeks of paid parental leave, longer appointment periods and $2,500 in annual childcare subsidies — the first time postdocs have won a childcare subsidy after 12 years of fighting, according to the union.
"We are proud to have reached agreements that address the soaring cost of living, and reflect the value of our contributions at UC," said Neal Sweeney, president of the UAW Local 5810. "These agreements represent a new, best-in-class model that will improve quality of life — and the quality of research — for scientists across the U.S."
The agreement will go out to union membership for a vote. Until the contract is ratified, the postdocs will remain on strike.
Parental leave was a major touchstone for striking postdocs at UC. Inflation and financial strain aside, raising children and planning for family life was made difficult by the university's appointment system, which did not guarantee employment for postdocs for longer than a year at a time.
Starting Nov. 14, over 48,000 unionized graduate students, postdoc researchers and teaching assistants across all 10 campuses began a full strike. The three unions representing UC academic workers — UAW 2865, UAW 5810 and SRU-UAW respectively — are negotiating for new contracts with the university.
Classes and other university operations have been set back by the action, with finals rapidly approaching in early December for the undergraduate student population. Should the strikes continue, some students may have their grades withheld, which would impact graduation eligibility, according to EdSource.
The graduate student union, UAW Local 2865, has accused the university of unfair labor practices during negotiations — leading to discontent at the bargaining table and subsequent delay, according to Rafael Jaime, president of the UAW Local 2865.
UC maintained that it has approached bargaining in good faith, with a "genuine willingness to compromise," the university said in a statement.
"Our dedicated colleagues are vital to UC’s research activities and we are very pleased to have reached agreements that honor their many important contributions," said Letitia Silas, executive director of systemwide labor relations. "These agreements also uphold our tradition of supporting these employees with compensation and benefits packages that are among the best in the country."