The Nov. 14 walkout of 36,000 UC Berkeley student workers included graduate student instructors, undergraduate tutors, postdoctoral fellows, teaching assistants and student researchers.

University of California student workers organized the largest academic strike in U.S. history two months ago and secured pay raises of up to 80%. But now the world-renowned, 10-campus system is indicating it will scale back on graduate enrollment and hiring teacher assistants to pay for it.

According to the unions on the other side of the bargaining table, UC gave the student workers no inclination this would happen.

