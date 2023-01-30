University of California student workers organized the largest academic strike in U.S. history two months ago and secured pay raises of up to 80%. But now the world-renowned, 10-campus system is indicating it will scale back on graduate enrollment and hiring teacher assistants to pay for it.
According to the unions on the other side of the bargaining table, UC gave the student workers no inclination this would happen.
Research and academic assistants, represented by unions UAW 2865 and UAW 5810, resolved their six–week strike when new contracts were ratified with UC on Dec. 23. The contracts went into effect immediately and will be in place through May 2025 for graduate students and through September 2027 for academic and postdoctoral researchers.
The University said in a statement that the new contracts guaranteed student workers “competitive wages and benefits packages” in some of the country’s most competitive housing markets. By October 2024, the lowest-paid teaching assistant at UC Berkeley, UC Los Angeles and UC San Francisco will earn $36,000.
But not more than a month later, university leadership began telling academic departments they will have to reduce graduate admissions for the next academic year to cover those costs.
According to the unions that championed the strike, UC plans to reduce graduate admissions next year by 33%.
Rafael Jaime, president of the UAW 2865 representing 19,000 teaching assistants, said his union circulated a survey of 89 departments across all 10 campuses after hearing of possible enrollment cuts from the department of feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara.
“Then we started hearing the same from other departments: the psychology department at UCLA, and then the physics department at UC San Diego. We sent out a survey (mid January) and received similar responses,” Jaime told the Examiner.
Jaime said there is no discernible trend of which departments are slashing their enrollment, but it appears “to be the departments that tend to have more constricted funding.”
Jaime and Neal Sweeney, president of UAW 5810, wrote a letter to University of California President Michael Drake on Jan. 26, stating, “Investing in full enrollment is essential to our state’s economic future as well. The state depends on the University of California to produce the highly–skilled Ph.D and masters degree recipients who are essential to its high-tech economy.”
Department heads also reported to the unions that they are being told to cut back on teaching assistant time and discussions, and to increase the number of students enrolled in discussion groups.
Both union presidents wrote to president Drake calling this “a matter of grave concern.”
The walkout in November froze research and lectures across the university system’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which collectively account for 10% of the country’s postdoctoral fellows and 800 research centers, laboratories and programs.
During the strike, classes were postponed and grades were delayed during a crucial time on the academic calendar: the weeks before winter break, when term papers and finals are due for some departments and areas of study. The Daily Bruin, UC Berkeley’s student newspaper, reported that the strike had some adverse effects — “such as undergraduate students receiving less individual instruction and research becoming increasingly difficult.”
Jaime, a Ph.D. English student at UCLA, said student workers “are the ones who do the majority of instruction.”
“We are the ones that help students with their papers, we give them skills to succeed. Fewer teaching assistants means fewer resources for (undergraduates). It will be more difficult to give them the quality education they need,” he said.
Jaime said that investing in a fully staffed education system is essential right now, but “instead UC is choosing this moment to intimidate workers.”
“Smaller research groups means that UC will produce less research, which will have a negative impact on the university’s prestige. It also means fewer opportunities for graduate students to receive STEM training, something we desperately need in California,” Jaime said.
These disappointments stem from the university’s inability to cover wage increases for its student workers, the unions said, but they argue that UC has plenty of money to afford competitive pay for all.
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proposed more funding for University of California and the state’s community colleges; when unveiling his newest budget proposed on Jan. 10, Newsom pledged a base funding increase of 5% for the university system, including $200 million for the construction of an Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA and $83 million to support clean energy research at UC Berkeley.
Jaime and Sweeney, in their letter to university leadership, noted that the university promised to “increase graduate enrollment by 2,500 by 2027” in exchange for that increased funding.
“We know the university (system) has vast resources to pay the Chancellors’ lavish salaries, maintaining mansions and pursuing wasteful capital projects like stadiums. This isn’t a question about resources, it’s a question about priorities,” Jaime said.
The University, though, said it would be premature to speculate any impacts on enrollment that are directly caused by the resolved strike. The UC Office of the President has not yet provided any guidance to campuses instructing them to reduce student enrollment, said Roqua Montez, press secretary for the office of the president.
“As is the case when new labor contracts are negotiated, especially those involving new bargaining units (this is the first contract for our graduate student research unit), there is an expected period of implementation where issues are brought to our attention and appropriate processes and procedures are put in place. We will continue our conversations with each location to understand where there are needs and how best (the university) can support the implementation of this vital contract,” Montez said in an email to The Examiner.