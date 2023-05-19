The University of California's Board of Regents unanimously voted on Thursday to take the first steps toward hiring undocumented students for on-campus jobs.
A working group, which consists entirely of regents, will spend the next six months exploring all relevant aspects of the proposal, such as possible legal issues and strategies, before advising UC President Michael Drake on how to move forward with the plan.
"The University is committed to ensuring that all students, regardless of their immigration status, can pursue and attain a world-class UC education," the regents said in a statement on Thursday. "This should include providing enriching student employment opportunities to all students."
According to EdSource, there are more than 4,000 undocumented students spread across the 10-campus system, which includes two in the Bay Area: UC Berkeley and graduate-only UCSF.
These students cannot legally hold jobs due to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which prohibits employers from knowingly hiring undocumented immigrants.
Additionally, some students may not be protected by the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gave thousands of young people permission to work.
The Trump administration cut the program in 2017, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is not allowed to process first-time applications.
"As a DACA recipient, I know that access to employment is life changing and opens doors to many opportunities," Ju Wong, director of the UCLA Dream Resource Center, said in a statement. "I am pleased that the Board of Regents has taken initial steps towards implementing our proposal."
“The undocumented youth leaders will continue to take matters into their own hands and organize our community to take action until the University of California has provided equal access to educational employment opportunities for all students regardless of their immigration status," he added.
While institutions have traditionally abided by the Immigration Reform and Control Act, the Undocumented Student-Led Network's "Opportunity for All" campaign argued that the prohibition does not extend to state entities because on-campus positions are not federal jobs.
In support of the campaign, 29 immigration and constitutional law professors signed an open letter last year arguing as much.
"In short, when Congress passed IRCA, Congress did not curtail states’ historic power to determine the employment qualifications of state employees," the professors wrote. "As a result, IRCA’s prohibition on hiring undocumented persons does not bind state government entities. State entities can lawfully hire undocumented students irrespective of employment authorization status under federal law."