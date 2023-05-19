Sather Gate UC Berkeley

Students walk through Sather Gate on the University of California, Berkeley campus. 

 Courtesy Peg Skorpinski/UC Berkeley Public Affairs

The University of California's Board of Regents unanimously voted on Thursday to take the first steps toward hiring undocumented students for on-campus jobs. 

A working group, which consists entirely of regents, will spend the next six months exploring all relevant aspects of the proposal, such as possible legal issues and strategies, before advising UC President Michael Drake on how to move forward with the plan.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags