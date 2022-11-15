The largest labor action by academic workers is underway at the University of California. In San Francisco, it's going to take more than an inflation-adjusted raise.
Members of the United Auto Workers Local 5810, the union that represents postdoc researchers at UCSF, are pushing the university to account for the financial squeeze of childcare into the cost of living.
Over 48,000 unionized graduate students, postdoc researchers and teaching assistants across all 10 campuses began a historic strike on Monday. The three unions representing UC academic workers — UAW 2865, UAW 5810 and SRU-UAW respectively — are negotiating for new contracts with the university.
The union alliance's demands are resoundingly "centered on compensation," said Rafael Jaime, president of the UAW 2865, but also includes demands for more stable working conditions.
UC said in a statement that its primary goal is to reach multiyear agreements that acknowledge "employees' important and highly valued contributions to UC's teaching and research mission with fair pay, quality health and family-friendly benefits and a supportive and respectful work environment."
"The university’s proposals do not adequately address the affordable housing crisis confronting our members. If the university had its way, they could reduce our pay unilaterally or take it away, undermining our rights at the bargaining table," said Jaime. "We believe we must collectively bargain over all of our compensation, ensure transparency, and guarantee that people are being treated fairly."
There's a glaring gap for households in which child care is unaffordable and subsidies are out of reach
Much of the UAW union membership is some degree of rent burdened, according to the union alliance, meaning that at least 30-40% of the individual's monthly take home pay is used to pay for rent.
In San Francisco, that condition is not uncommon — but when coupled with childcare expenses, the situation becomes strenuous, said Jade Moore, a postdoc oncology radiation researcher at UCSF and union member.
"We're only given four weeks of time off, but we also don't have any access to childcare subsidies. That makes it really difficult to find daycares or even nanny-shares, or something that would be feasible on the current salary that we have."
Research by The Examiner found that if a family in San Francisco falls between the lowest bracket and upper echelons of income, childcare becomes incredibly difficult to secure. Two children under five can run a bill up to $4,000 per month, which is not sustainable on a UC salary, said Moore.
As of Oct. 27, the UC has offered postdocs up to eight weeks of paid medical leave for new parents and an annual stipend of $2,500.
That comes out to about $200 a month, which is not nearly enough, said Moore.
"That is nothing in terms of how much it costs to take care of a kid. In regards to buying diapers, formula, wipes and all the other things, $200 monthly is not even sufficient to cover basic necessities."
According to the union, any postdoc who is working less than full time or is in their first six months of hire would be excluded from the $2,500 stipend — which were grounds for the union to reject the university's proposal.
There has also been a steep decline in affordable childcare available in S.F. While childcare subsidies are available for people who are lower income, without the support of state benefits, middle income families have to pay out of pocket — which means that they are competing for limited slots with less money.
On top of financial stress, the appointment period for UC postdocs makes family planning almost impossible, Moore said. In the academic world, a university can "appoint" a postdoc to a full-time research position for a specified period of time, in anticipation of a research or academic career at the university.
Moore explained that postdocs typically stay in the position for three years, but at UCSF, appointments are only nine months to a year.
On the whole, Moore indicated that fighting for childcare is more of an equity question than a bargaining chip.
"For women in science, a lot of times we are kind of forced out once we actually have kids because we can't afford to work and take care of our kids. It becomes a decision point as to whether or not you're going to be able to stay in STEM or have a family. Having higher wages and childcare subsidies will really help with women staying in STEM."
