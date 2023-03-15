SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne

Matt Wayne, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, speaks at at town hall event in July 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

More money, more problems?

On Wednesday, the San Francisco School Board voted to allocate an additional $5.1 million toward fixing the school district’s payroll system — bringing the total cost of the troubling software to $30 million.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Ex // Top Stories