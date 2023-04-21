As the nationwide teacher shortage deepens, the demand for substitute teachers is sky-high.
But as demand outpaces supply, school districts across the country, including in San Francisco, are grappling with the fallout.
The substitute teacher shortage is especially dire in California, where there were more than 10,000 teacher vacancies last year. From Shasta to Orange County, school districts across the state are struggling to retain teachers to temporarily lead classrooms as they search for long-term, full-time talent.
“Every day in America, there is a need for 250,000 substitute teachers,” said Jenny Jordan, executive director of TeachStart, a fellowship that provides training, employment and certification for aspiring educators in California. “This is a stark reminder that students don’t get do-overs; every day of their education matters.”
But even the supply of substitute teachers is drained, explained Nathalie Hrizi, vice president of substitutes for United Educators of San Francisco, SFUSD’s teacher union. “The pool of active substitutes decreased during the pandemic for a variety of reasons and has not been rebuilt by SFUSD district management,” she said.
The pandemic further increased teacher resignations and retirements at SFUSD, thereby increasing a need for substitute teachers — but COVID afflicted substitute teacher retainment too, Hrizi said.
“During distance learning many substitutes found other jobs because of a lack of work available. When we returned to in-person learning many did not feel safe because of potential exposure to COVID or had already secured other full-time work,” Hrizi said.
Kevin Robinson, an SFUSD guest teacher, said that “While Covid might have had some role in a higher demand for substitute or guest teachers, the overall climate of teaching in the district has soured the profession for many teachers. This has resulted in teachers retiring early, leaving the district or the profession entirely.”
Even as we crawl out of the nearly-three year pandemic, teacher absences remain high statewide this academic year, especially in schools that serve socioeconomically disadvantaged students.
According to a recent SFUSD job posting seeking substitute or guest teachers, candidates must be available to work at “hard to staff” schools — which are often those that serve high-needs students.
When a class doesn’t have anyone to fill in, teachers have been forced into teaching during their preparation period and even principals and counselors have been called for emergency duty.
The state tried to solve this issue last year by passing legislation to make it easier for substitute teachers to gain a temporary permit to teach.
A temporary solution to an increasingly permanent problem
Senate Bill 1397, authored by Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas, waives the basic skills proficiency requirement for the issuance of an emergency 30-day permit until July 1, 2024. The law went into effect in January.
Though it’s long been possible to become a substitute teacher through a state permitting process, to become a substitute teacher at SFUSD today, candidates need only a Bachelor’s degree and must be available to work one day a week, or a minimum of 36 days for the school year.
Previously, substitute teacher candidates needed to pass an exam or have completed higher education coursework that includes reading, writing and mathematics proficiency: a course in literature, English, and geometry would satisfy the requirement.
Data shows the waiver is working: more substitute teacher permits have been issued since the law was passed.The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing issued 15,000 30-day substitute teaching permits statewide for the 2018-2019 school year; in 2020-21, with the onset of pandemic school closures, that number shrank to 9,000 — the largest drop in five years.
But when the bill was approved, that number jumped dramatically with nearly 27,000 permits issued during the 2021-22 school year, a 191% increase.
Still, the law is effectively a Band-Aid for the festering wound that is the teacher shortage; it will expire in 2024, reinstating permit barriers, and forcing school districts to once again get creative in order to attract and retain substitutes.
Money is the answer for everything
While many studies have spelled out why the nation is experiencing the worst teacher shortage in decades, the reasons for substitute shortages are not as well-examined.
“There’s an understaffing death spiral: schools are strapped, leading educators to quit, and schools to fail. Substitute teachers are a part of this,” Jordan said. “Only 56% of substitutes who enter the classroom receive any training, and they aren’t receiving a livable salary. What incentive do they have to stay?”
SFUSD substitutes received a 6% raise this year, Hrizi confirmed, and in 2021-22, day-to-day substitutes received an increase of $50-$60 on top of their wage. At SFUSD, substitute teachers make a per diem base pay of $238.
District spokesperson Laura Dudnick said that SFUSD has increased substitute teacher pay by 36% since 2021, but with the additional responsibilities arising from the pandemic, some say this is still not enough. The United Educators of San Francisco represents the district’s substitute teachers and is in the midst of negotiations for better pay.
“The teacher shortage needs special attention and SFUSD district management can improve retention and recruitment of certified educators who seek to serve as full-time classroom educators by improving our wages and working conditions,” Hrizi said.
Once a (substitute) teacher, always a teacher
Could substitute teachers be the answer to the growing teacher shortage crisis?
Jordan believes they are. “Educators who start their career as substitutes have the advantage of learning the core skill of classroom management before being responsible for an entire curriculum,” she said.
Now in its second year, TeachStart helped over 260 educators earn their teaching certification in California and Arizona, and Jordan hopes the program will expand to other states.
“Currently, we treat substitute teaching as a gig. There is no training. You work the days you want. There’s no salary, benefits or days off,” Jordan said. By increasing pay and training resources — either through a pipeline program or union negotiation — a more permanent solution could be on the horizon.