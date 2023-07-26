The City announced Tuesday that two new housing projects at 750 Golden Gate Ave. and 2205 Mission St. will break ground next year, delivering 135 new units designated explicitly for San Francisco’s public school teachers, paraeducators, childcare workers, and City College employees.
The projects — only the second and third of their kind in The City — are designed to entice new educators to the San Francisco Unified School District.
They also address San Francisco’s sky-high housing costs, an issue top of mind for many public school teachers, the teachers union said in a statement. The starting salary for SFUSD teachers is $63,000, while the median rental on a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $3,020 per month — meaning new teachers could spend substantially more than half their salaries to live here.
The new projects come as SFUSD is in contract negotiations over low pay, staffing issues and payroll failures that have made teaching in one of the nation’s most expensive cities even more difficult. City College is also reeling from harsh budget cuts that resulted in 38 tenured professors losing their jobs.
These housing projects are paramount in keeping teachers in San Francisco, said SFUSD teachers union Vice President Frank Lara.
“Given that over 70% of educators already live in San Francisco, United Educators of San Francisco knows that providing affordable housing only further stabilizes our school communities in the midst of a national staffing crisis,” Lara said.
The other 30% of SFUSD’s staff commutes to The City, sometimes more than an hour from the East Bay or the Peninsula.
“Having our educators be a part of our community instead of having to drive long distances makes our whole public education system stronger,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.
The Golden Gate Avenue houses will be rental units, while the Mission project is below-market-rate homes in a neighborhood where two-bedroom homes sell for more than $1.2 million. The houses will be developed by the Mission Economic Development Agency.
MEDA worked closely with the SFUSD teachers union to engage educator input on the design and development of 2205 Mission Street, Lara said.
Project manager Laura Daza-Garcia, who has been working on the project for the past 18 months, said the partnership between the developer and the union allowed MEDA to advocate for funding.
“With (the union’s) support, we also conducted a survey to better understand educator households’ characteristics such as income and size,” she told The Examiner.
A top concern for San Francisco teachers surveyed by the developer is how to access down-payment assistance and financial readiness to purchase a home. MEDA will provide homeownership certification to prospective buyers through Housing and Urban Development counselors this fall.
The Mission location is especially desirable — with ample access to public transportation, parks, community services, grocery options, and several SFUSD schools, in addition to the City College Mission Branch, Daza-Garcia said.
“The project generates wealth-building opportunities for educators in one of the neighborhoods projected to have a growing demand of school enrollment capacity and will reduce the percentage of rent-burdened teachers,” she said.
Funding for the project comes partially from Proposition A, a 2019 $600 million bond for affordable housing. The project could start construction as early as 2024, pending costs associated with supply and labor.
Daza-Garcia is confident that the project will continue as planned and that construction prices won’t escalate excessively.
“As long as we can hold the line on construction prices, we feel confident about staying within our timeline,” she said.
The 2205 Mission St. housing project will replace a derelict building formerly owned by former Facebook executive Owen van Natta, who bought the property for $5 million. MEDA purchased the building in 2017 for $6 million.