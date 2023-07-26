New teacher housing development that will break ground next year at 2205 Mission Street in San Francisco

A new housing development that will break ground next year at 2205 Mission St. will be reserved for SFUSD and City College employees.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The City announced Tuesday that two new housing projects at 750 Golden Gate Ave. and 2205 Mission St. will break ground next year, delivering 135 new units designated explicitly for San Francisco’s public school teachers, paraeducators, childcare workers, and City College employees.

The projects — only the second and third of their kind in The City — are designed to entice new educators to the San Francisco Unified School District.

