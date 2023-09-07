San Francisco Supervisor and Budget Committee Chair Connie Chan announced plans for public hearings on the San Francisco Unified School District and City College’s finances this fall.
The Board of Supervisors’ budget committee will examine SFUSD’s spending on education and services, as well as City College's voter-approved program that provides free courses to residents.
Chan wrote in the Richmond Review this week that the way both systems are operating is “greatly disappointing,” and that “these districts’ administrations have not been doing right by our teachers, students and families.”
Chan’s announcement followed the San Francisco public school teachers’ union’s scathing report of mismanaged funds and the district’s acknowledgment of a looming deficit.
The teachers’ union, United Educators of San Francisco, released a report last week pointing to overpaid administrators and flawed payroll policies as hurdles to hiring and retaining qualified teachers. SFUSD began the academic year last month with more than 600 educator vacancies, a significant increase from previous years.
Teachers also said they are underpaid — at roughly $60,000 to start — compared to their Bay Area contemporaries. Special education teachers and paraeducators are especially needed, because not providing students who require instruction from these teachers opens the district up to costly lawsuits.
District Superintendent Matt Wayne acknowledged a looming deficit last week and said that “tough decisions” would have to be made this academic year to address it, but stopped short of announcing school closures.
Chan, agreeing with the teachers’ union, said the beleaguered payroll software is keeping prospective teachers from applying to SFUSD.
“The simple fact is that after nearly two years and $20 million (spent on fixing payroll software), they have not been able to pay our teachers on time and correctly,” she said.
The payroll system that docked thousands of employees’ pay at SFUSD is still in place with no plans to swap it for a different software. Teachers, custodians and other unionized workers said last week that they still have not been paid.
Chan added that “the deficit is now forcing many families to face the possibilities of school closures, furthering an inequity in our public-school system.” Enrollment declines are a leading cause of the district’s looming deficit, Wayne noted last week.
Chan also said that San Francisco residents have been “generous and supportive” of public schools. Voters passed two general obligation bonds in 2011 and ‘16 totaling over $1.2 billion.
The teachers’ union alluded to misuse of those funds by describing dilapidated buildings and unsafe classrooms — at school sites that were purported to receive money from general obligation bonds — as another reason for low teacher retention and morale.
The school district next week will vote to place a $1 billion bond on the March 2024 ballot as some school communities worry they might again be booted off the priority list.
“The question is whether or not there is mismanagement of the resources given. This is a question that will be focused on this fall,” Chan said.
The City’s budget committee will also look into City College’s Free City program, following a rocky year in which the college laid off and then rehired tenured faculty. Enrollment for classes continued to increase, but without professors to lead those classes, waitlists for popular courses piled up over the summer.
The slow pace of rehiring caused a growing pool of applicants to be turned away this fall, according to AFT 2121, the CCSF faculty union.
Voters approved a 10-year extension for Free City, which provides free college courses to San Francisco residents, in 2019. It allowed the City to appropriate $15 million a year toward free classes at the community college for three years starting in fiscal year 2020-21.
The program is funded by Proposition W, a 2016 ballot measure that raised a city transfer tax on residential and commercial properties on properties that sell for over $5 million.
Voters also approved Proposition O in 2022, which allocated $37 million annually to the college collected from parcel tax.
“CCSF is finally fiscally solvent,” Chan said. “There is no reason for layoffs or reduced class offerings when demand increases. It’s time to make sure City College meets the demands of enrollment, rehires laid-off professors and serves all students equitably.”