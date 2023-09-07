District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan

District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan, pictured above at a Board of Supervisors meeting on July 25, 2023, wants public hearings examining the finances of The City's school systems. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco Supervisor and Budget Committee Chair Connie Chan announced plans for public hearings on the San Francisco Unified School District and City College’s finances this fall.

The Board of Supervisors’ budget committee will examine SFUSD’s spending on education and services, as well as City College's voter-approved program that provides free courses to residents.

