Hundreds of the United Educators of San Francisco union members rallied Tuesday ahead of a Board of Education meeting to protest the district’s handling of its faulty EMpower payroll system, staffing shortages and low wages.
The teachers union has a set of demands before it meets with the district at the bargaining table next month. SFUSD staff are seeking raises that match inflation and the salaries of their contemporaries in neighboring districts. According to the California Department of Education, teacher salaries rose by 3.2% this year as compared to 2020-21 — but the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics measures inflation at 8%.
“We need to recognize that our salaries have not kept up with others in the Bay Area,” said Christopher Pepper, who has worked for SFUSD for 20 years as a teacher and peer resource coordinator. Pepper said he is “tired” of seeing teachers he has coached and trained “leave to take a better job in San Mateo, San Carlos and Mountain View, because they can make $40,000 to $50,000 more a year” than at SFUSD.
Darcie Chan Blackburn, a first-grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary School, said the union is “putting salary (increases) as its number one priority, particularly for paraeducators.”
Paraeducators, or paraprofessionals, are staffed at a preschool, elementary school or secondary school under the supervision of a certified teacher; the profession includes individuals employed in language instruction education and special education.
“They are essential members of our school sites, they develop connections with our students that the teachers cannot do — they need to be paid adequately to survive in this city,” she said.
SFUSD paraeducators make on average $21 an hour, according to Glassdoor.
Union President Cassondra Curiel
said low wages for paraeducators contribute to the high rate of paraeducator vacancies — there are at least 200 paraeducator vacancies in the school district, according to its jobs site.
“Our paraeducators ... make up 1,500 of our co-workers. We have paraeducator vacancies for a reason. The attraction and retention of paraeducators is impossible if we do not take on the challenge of raises for them extremely seriously,” Curiel said.
In addition to pay increases, the union is demanding the district address its teacher and staff vacancies. Teacher shortages are a national problem that existed well before the pandemic. A 2018 report from the Learning Policy Institute found more than “100,000 teachers in the U.S. are not fully qualified to teach, with the greatest number of vacancies in math, science and special education in nearly every state.”
Understaffing has been exacerbated by the pandemic across the state and country. In Pepper’s two decades working in education, he said he has “never seen (SFUSD) schools struggling with staffing as much as this year.”
“We are in a catastrophic staffing situation,” he said.
SFUSD is not immune to the national educator shortage crisis, but its inability to address it has led to litigious action. The failure to hire paraeducators to meet the needs of multilingual and disabled students at Marina Middle School prompted Public Advocates, a nonprofit law firm and civil rights advocacy group, to file a Williams complaint on Jan. 23. Based on a 2000 lawsuit, Williams complaints arise over minimum standards for schools.
The district had 30 days to respond. Marina Middle School principals and staff held a town hall on Feb. 15 where Assistant Superintendent Han Phung addressed the Williams complaint.
Phung said that those vacancies will be filled and that she would be meeting with the district’s chief of the human relations department and public advocates to receive updates on the complaint and staff vacancies at Marina Middle School.
On teaching shortages, Phung said, “This is a national issue.”
The Examiner reached out to Phung on Wednesday for an update on a Williams complaint but did not receive a response by press time.
The year-long payroll issue has grabbed the attention of city politicians. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston attended the rally and told the crowd, “It is apparently not enough that educators and school staff wake up at the crack of dawn, that they work through a pandemic, that (they) are underpaid, that they don’t even get wages — what the hell is going on?”
“You should not have to be here fighting to be treated fairly by the district that you are tirelessly serving. Raise some hell, make some noise – it is unacceptable how you are being treated,” he told the hundreds of protesters.
The district has not yet set a date to meet at the bargaining table, but union spokesperson Amanda Hart said the union expects to meet with the district in early March.