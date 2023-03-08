After more than an hour of public comment by 100 residents, San Francisco Board of Education commissioners and Superintendent Matt Wayne agreed to add the holy Muslim days Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to next year’s academic calendar.

The plan is to move spring break 2024 in order to accommodate the Eid holiday — next year, Eid al-Fitr starts on sundown April 9 following the month of Ramadan.

