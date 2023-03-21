Would you watch 30 or so kids for at least six hours a day for 6 months? How about if we paid you $1550?
The Board of Education and the SF teachers union, United Educators of SF, unanimously approved a one-time retention bonus of $1,550 for actively employed assistant teachers, or paraeducators, on Monday.
The stipend is a welcome gesture, according to union officials, as the district's struggle to retain educators continues to strain classroom resources.
Paraeducators, or "paras," are the multi-tools of the classroom. They provide support for teachers in both general and special education, ensure school sites are safe as security aides and engage families as community relations specialists.
Kevin Boggess, Board of Education president, said the district relies on paras to be the glue holding schools together.
"I commend our paraeducators' commitment and dedication, which exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond in public service," he said. "Many of our paraeducators come from the same communities as their students, so they have the knowledge and experience to support our students' needs."
Funds for the bonus are coming from a $3 million grant via the Department of Children, Youth and their Families, a civic foundation dedicated to improving SF schools. The Board of Supervisors authorized the grant and earmarked it specifically for the paraeducators' retention stipend.
Teanna Tillery, vice president of paraeducators at the teacher's union, the United Educators of San Francisco, explained that the bonuses are "a step in the right direction in addressing ongoing staffing shortages."
"We appreciate (the Board) working with us to address the challenges our paraeducators experience when living paycheck to paycheck in one of the most expensive cities in the world," said Tillery. "We also look forward to working with district management to negotiate a competitive living wage in our current contract negotiations."
Only actively employed paraeducators will receive the stipend, or about 1,600 instructors, the district reports. However, that leaves about half a million dollars left over — because around 200 positions are unoccupied, according to UESF president Cassondra Curiel.