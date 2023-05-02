No one works for free — except San Francisco public school teachers.
But a beleaguered payroll system leaving teachers unpaid is just one reason The City’s teacher’s union took to the picket lines this week. In addition, teachers protested the condensing of classes, a lack of paraeducators, rising mental health issues, bouts of student violence — and a dearth of substitute teachers to fill in when teachers need it most.
Now, San Francisco teachers are eyeballing a strike to delay the next school year if their demands aren’t met.
Members of the United Educators of San Francisco, the union that represents public school educators in The City, began bargaining in March to increase wages and expand professional support in upcoming contracts but said the district has dragged its feet in meeting their demands. Their contracts are set to expire in June, elevating the importance of the bargaining sessions.
According to the union, the district has brought one proposal, countered six, rejected one, and hasn’t addressed the remainder of the 16 delivered to them.
Jeff Finger, a Balboa High School teacher and member of the 70-member bargaining unit — the largest in San Francisco Unified School District employee bargaining history — said the district has come to the table “woefully unprepared.”
“We want a voted-upon tentative agreement by May 22, before we dismiss. The way the district is approaching negotiations ... they are trying to push it into the summer,” he said.
Finger added that a work stoppage strike is the “only real leverage” the union has — and that he wouldn’t be surprised if there is a vote within the union whether to strike or not, “which would mean we don’t come back in the fall,” he said.
If San Francisco educators go that route, it would be the first public school strike in The City since 1979.
Strikes in the public education sector, from K-12 to higher education, have ballooned post-COVID; today, teachers across the state are striking en masse due to low pay and piling responsibilities. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the number of workers involved in major work stoppages increased by nearly 50% last year, with roughly a quarter of major work stoppages occurring in public education.
Employees with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest district in the state, went on a three-day strike in March. Oakland Unified School District teachers and staff announced they will go on strike this Thursday.
San Francisco public school staffers are holding pickets at various sites throughout the district this week, following a series of districtwide pickets in April and at least a dozen demonstrations ahead of Board of Education meetings this academic year. The bargaining process has garnered the attention of City Supervisors, including Hillary Ronen, Ahsha Safai and Dean Preston.
Safai, who was present at Monday’s picket line, said The City would do everything in its power to support educators in the fight for fair wages.
When asked about the possibility of a strike, Safai told The Examiner he doesn’t think it is inevitable at this point, but that The City would step in as needed.
Like their colleagues in Oakland and Los Angeles, San Francisco teachers are fighting for higher wages and fair working conditions, but San Francisco is the only public school district in California afflicted by a monster payroll problem.
The district’s notorious payroll failure has plagued SFUSD for 18 months, leaving workers unpaid due to technical issues with the system. Despite this, the district has poured millions of dollars to stabilize the system and hire payroll specialists to fix it.
But when teachers find money missing from their paychecks, there is no one to call. “I haven’t spoken to a live human about issues with my paycheck,” said Marta Granados, a San Miguel Early Elementary School teacher.
Even teachers new to the district are affected. Emily Harris, a Balboa High School special education teacher in her first year, said she was surprised to find money missing from one of her first checks from SFUSD.
But she still keeps showing up to class.
“What can you do, but join pickets like this,” she said. “Teachers are expected to come in and do our jobs anyway. In no other profession would you show up to work when you aren’t being paid,” she said.
Harris and Granados said they are still unsure of the impact these payroll errors have on their taxes. A lawsuit over the district’s beleaguered payroll system, EMPowerSF, has already been filed.
Payroll issues, low wages, having to cover other classes during breaks because of the high number of vacancies and a burgeoning youth mental health crisis are not only paving the way for a possible strike but also deterring would-be educators from applying for a job with the district, Finger said.
“The 200 open positions that have been difficult to fill this year ... I wouldn’t be surprised if it ballooned to 700 positions next year,” he said. “It is unforgivable how poorly district leadership treats teachers in San Francisco. We are headed to a public school crisis.”
The parties met at the bargaining table for a seventh time on Monday evening. At that meeting, the district said it would not bring a response to proposals regarding compensation and wage increases until May 15, two weeks before the summer break.
“That causes grave concern for the two teams to come to an agreement. We must make significant discussions and build understanding to move this process along. It requires both sides,” union president Cassondra Curiel said.
In regards to a strike, Curiel said the bargaining team is working hard to come to an agreement that would avoid a work stoppage. “Our goal is to come to an agreement, but it is highly dependent on whether we have an equal partner (in the district),” she said.