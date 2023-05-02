No one works for free — except San Francisco public school teachers.

But a beleaguered payroll system leaving teachers unpaid is just one reason The City’s teacher’s union took to the picket lines this week. In addition, teachers protested the condensing of classes, a lack of paraeducators, rising mental health issues, bouts of student violence — and a dearth of substitute teachers to fill in when teachers need it most.

