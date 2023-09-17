Dr. William Cobb Elementary School

On first day of school this year, the San Francisco Unified School District had more teacher vacancies than its peers among the state’s largest districts.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Amid a nationwide shortage of K-12 teachers, San Francisco is faring worse than even the largest public school districts in the state.

The 49,000-student San Francisco Unified School District began this year with more teacher vacancies than Los Angeles Unified, which serves 480,000 more students than SFUSD and is the second-largest school district in the country.

