Amid a nationwide shortage of K-12 teachers, San Francisco is faring worse than even the largest public school districts in the state.
The 49,000-student San Francisco Unified School District began this year with more teacher vacancies than Los Angeles Unified, which serves 480,000 more students than SFUSD and is the second-largest school district in the country.
Last month, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced a historic success: The school district managed to begin the academic year with all positions filled.
Meanwhile, SFUSD welcomed students this year with a massive shortage and at least a quarter of classrooms missing permanent teachers. Those classrooms are temporarily led by principals, social workers and non-credentialed or substitute teachers as the district scrambles to fill about 145 positions that are still vacant.
In response to a San Francisco civil grand jury report this summer criticizing the district for its inability to retain qualified teachers, the district stated that “the teacher shortage crisis does not belong to SFUSD alone.”
The district hired Amy Buster Baer as its associate superintendent of human resources in July, “specifically to address staffing issues,” officials said in a letter to a San Francisco judge. The position’s salary topped out at nearly $296,000.
The Examiner reached out to Baer for comment on the current hiring process. Neither she nor any other district officials responded to questions about the specific number of vacancies.
By the numbers
While teacher shortages plague many districts across the country, California actually fares better than other states: According to the Learning Policy Institute, California’s teacher turnover is less than the national average.
Some experts say the staffing shortage is not a shortage of teachers at all. Rather, they argue there is a teacher recruitment and retention problem.
Whatever the cause across the country, San Francisco public school officials say that climate is responsible for its staffing crisis. While many California school districts began the school year with classroom vacancies, none were in the triple digits like SFUSD.
The California Department of Education does not collect statewide data on unfilled teacher positions. The Examiner collected data on unfilled positions at the district level by reaching out to the six largest school districts in the state — Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Long Beach, Elk Grove and San Francisco — as well as the nearby Oakland Unified School District.
Elk Grove Unified School District, which is in Sacramento County and serves 13,000 more students than SFUSD, began the school year with 37 classroom vacancies, Communications Director Lisa Levasseur told The Examiner.
Fresno USD Communications Manager A.J. Kato said the district began the 2023-24 year with only 27 vacancies, while Oakland USD Communications Director John Sasaki said the East Bay school district started the year with 53 teacher openings.
The San Diego and Long Beach unified school districts couldn’t be reached for comment prior to publication.
SFUSD Communications Director Hong Mei Pang and district spokesperson Laura Dudnick did not provide a specific number of vacancies. The spokespeople pointed to an Aug. 2 press release stating that the district has filled about 76% of 603 classroom vacancies. Twenty-four percent of 603 is approximately 145.
‘I am so tired of being taken advantage of’
The SFUSD staffing shortage is not new, but the problem has spilled over into each school year since 2020.
Teachers, parents and students voiced their frustration at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, with some calling the numerous vacancies “a uniquely San Francisco problem.”
Eisa Al-Shamma, a special-education teacher at Grattan Elementary, said they worked on Labor Day “and wasn’t paid for seven of those hours.”
Teachers also noted that their concerns often fall on deaf ears, with questions about payroll issues or onboarding going unanswered.
“I am so tired of being taken advantage of,” special-education teacher Rebecca Fedorko said. “I’ve expressed my concerns (to my supervisors) and have not been heard. We need to hire more teachers.”
Districts across the country are exploring creative ways to hire and retain new teachers, and at the very least are relying on emergency credentialed teachers to fill sorely needed positions.
SFUSD also expanded hiring efforts this year. Officials launched a new, streamlined teacher recruitment process and a social media campaign to attract potential candidates. The district is also offering bonuses to special-education teachers and bilingual educators. Candidates need only a bachelor’s degree to apply and do not need teaching credentials.
But the onboarding process, or lack thereof, has dampened interest for hopeful candidates.
“There is an onboarding fiasco,” said Tom Anderson, a teacher at Dolores Huerta Elementary. “My wife works at (Denman) Elementary and said that five teachers cannot come to work because only one person is doing onboarding (processes) for new hires. Those people want to work, but they can’t be paid. They’ll go to another district and won’t come back.”
Another red flag for potential applicants is SFUSD’s notorious payroll system, which continues to dock employees’ paychecks. Heather Woodward, an English teacher who has worked over two decades in the district, said her retirement is “massively screwed over.”
“I have $6,750 taken from my paycheck in April and May, yet to be in my account. After 26 years of busting my ass for my children in this district,” she said. “The district has received over 200 emails from me. I’ve written countless help tickets, I’ve written to (Superintendent Matt) Wayne multiple times about this issue, and no one has said a word to me.”